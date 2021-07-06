Never experienced any difficulty in Karnataka: Governor-designate Thawarchand Gehlot

Karnataka Governor-designate Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday said he would make every effort to discharge the new responsibilities assigned to him with utmost sincerity and honesty.

Gehlot, 73, was appointed as the Karnataka Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, succeeding incumbent Vajubhai Vala.

Gehlot, who was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister since 2014, said he had been BJP in-charge of Karnataka for two terms and was fairly acquainted with the state.

“I have never experienced any difficulty in working there. I am sure I will face no difficulty in the future as well,” Gehlot told DH.

The veteran leader said he would thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and senior leadership of the party for giving him the new responsibilities.

“I will live up to their expectations and do my job faithfully. I will try to resolve the issues within limits of the Constitution and through discussion,” Gehlot said.

A Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot has been the Leader of the Rajya Sabha since August 2019 and one of the tallest Scheduled Caste leaders of the BJP.

Born in Rupeta village in Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district on May 18, 1948, Gehlot studied Arts at Vikram University, Ujjain.

Gehlot began his innings in public life as a labour union leader in Grasim Industries in Ujjain district and later joined the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He was jailed several times between 1968 and 1971 for raising workers’ issues as well as during the Emergency in the 1975-76.

Gehlot represented Shajapur in the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 2009, but lost the 2009 general elections. He was the General-Secretary and Vice-President of Janata Party from 1977 to 1980.

Considered close to Modi, Gehlot, one of the most noticeable faces from the Scheduled Caste (SC), was earlier deputed as the central observer for BJP in Gujarat.

Gehlot was also the general secretary in-charge of the BJP in the national capital as well as Karnataka, and also headed the party's Scheduled Caste cell.