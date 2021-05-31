New Covid-19 cases in India dip in May but fatality still high

India’s fresh Covid-19 cases dipped to 1.52 lakh cases on Monday, giving further assurance that the country’s second wave may be on the wane after it swept across the country with deadly ferocity in the last two months.

The second wave peaked somewhere around the early part of the month when the country logged more than 4 lakh cases on four consecutive days and India’s daily positivity rate had skyrocketed to nearly 25 per cent.

The last two weeks have seen a sharp decline in both figures as the daily positivity rate fell to 8 per cent, though the daily case fatality rate or the deaths-to-cases ratio is still at elevated levels, coming in at just a shade over 2 per cent on Monday.

The rise in death numbers and the concurrent fall in new and active cases can be accounted for to an extent by factoring in a roughly two-week lag in fresh cases pushing up the death count.

Comparing the two most brutal months during the second wave, India recorded 2.31 lakh daily average cases in April, which grew to 2.96 lakh cases in May so far, reflecting the virus’ acceleration in the early parts of the month. While April clocked 1,629 daily deaths on an average, the figure has more than doubled in May at nearly 3,910 deaths every day.

Among major states, Maharashtra, the state which had met the second wave earlier than others, averaged 59,649 cases a day in April but that figure fell to 37,645 in May. Delhi too has seen a steep drop off in cases and has one of the lowest positivity rates in the country at 1.25 per cent as on Monday, down from an alarming rise at the end of last month when every third person was testing positive for the virus.

On the flip side, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are still seeing high rates of infection even as the states’ positivity rates eased slightly from more than 20 per cent earlier this month to around 15 per cent by Monday.

Though the statistics show a definite downtrend in the second wave, many states have taken a cautious stance and extended lockdowns for fear that reopening too quickly may push numbers up once more as people would shed Covid-19 norms.

The Centre on Sunday promised states 50 per cent more vaccines in June than they have received this month in a bid to vaccinate as many people as possible to avert the onset of a possible third wave.