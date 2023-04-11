New data protection bill in Monsoon session: Govt to SC

New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session of Parliament: Centre to SC

Attorney General R Venkatramani told a Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph that the bill is ready

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 11 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 13:38 ist
'The legislative process is complex and it may be again referred to some committees.' Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a new data protection bill is ready and will be introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Attorney General R Venkatramani told a Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph that the bill is ready.

The bench also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar took note of the submission.

They directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud so that a new bench can be constituted as Justice Joseph is set to retire on June 16.

The matter has been posted for hearing in the first week of August 2023.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the court should not link the court hearings to the legislative process.

The legislative process is complex and it may be again referred to some committees, he said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Parliament
India News
Data protection

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack in K'taka

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack in K'taka

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

 