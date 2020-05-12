New Delhi Railway Station comes alive as passenger trains resume services

After a gap of more than 50 days, New Delhi Railway Station came alive on Tuesday as a large number of passengers gathered to catch trains as Indian Railways resumed partial services.

As three AC Special trains were scheduled to resume journey from New Delhi Railway station to Bilaspur, Bengaluru, and Dibrugarh, the passengers started thronging the station area more than 5 to 6 hour early than prescribed 90 minutes.

The top officials from Northern Railways were also present at Station early in the day to make arrangements for passengers. Apart from cleaning, spraying of disinfection continued at the station premises. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police personnel and other staff were seen busy arranging the passengers to stand in queue and go through thermal screening.

Since the railway allowed passengers entry from only one gate at Paharganj side, there was a long queue outside the station premises.

Only confirmed ticket holders were allowed inside the station and hand sanitiser was kept outside to ensure all passengers disinfected their hands before boarding trains.

After the suspension of passengers trains, all the activities at the New Delhi Railway station, one of most busy stations were more than 370 trains originated or passed through and more 5 lakh passengers arrived and departed daily, almost came to standstill. Except for freight trains and parcel trains movement, there were not many activities in the station.

However, with the resumption of select passenger trains, the station was brought to life. The staff members were also in a joyful mood. The railway staff served lemon juice to passengers and made a frequent announcement about precautions they have to take during the journey.

The starting of services brought a big relief to people who have been stuck in Delhi and surrounding areas for the past more than 50 days due to the nationwide lockdown.

Despite sweltering heat and standing in queue for long hours, passengers were in the jubilant mood to catch a train to go to their homes and other destinations.

Though some struggled to reach the station due to the absence of public transportation, they were happy as finally, the train operations have started.

Suraj, who wanted to catch Bilaspur train came to the station, said, "since no bus and auto services, I had to walk for than 8 km to reach Railway station."

"Since most of the taxi drivers were reluctant to come here, I had to depend on my distant relative to reach here," said Rachana, who was waiting to catch Dibrugarh train.

Though my train is at 9.30 pm, I came early so that I should not miss it. I am happy I am going to Bengaluru to join duty said another passenger, Pavan Verma.

Around 3,400 passengers have boarded the trains at New Delhi station, a railway official said.