New education policy: Discontinuation of MPhil courses, change in board exams, other major reforms announced

The New Education Policy (NEP), has been approved by the Union Cabinet and it proposes major educational reforms after the last reforms made in 1992.

To begin with, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed as the Ministry of Education. Along with this, a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) would be set up that will aim to revamp the digital education sphere and provide learning opportunities in eight regional languages.

Other major reforms announced in the new education policy are as below:

1) The nature of board examinations would change as board exams will be based on knowledge application.

2) A major change would be that the medium of instruction would shift to regional language or mother tongue till 5th grade.

3) MPhil courses to be discontinued under new the National Education Policy.

4) Top universities from across the world will be allowed to operate in India.

4) Early childhood care and education (ECCE) would be universalised. EECE traditionally aims to provide emotional, social, cognitive learning to children till third grade.

5) The traditional grading system of 10+2 would also change. The new pedagogical structure would be 5+3+3+4.

6) All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, to be governed by single regulator.

7) Common entrance exams to be held for admission to universities and higher education institutions.

8) School curriculum to be reduced to core concepts; integration of vocational education from class 6.

9) The distinction between humanities and sciences, curricular and extracurricular activities, and vocational and academic pursuits would be blurred.

10) A gender inclusion fund would also be set up. Along with this, transparent online self-disclosure would be ensured to encourage public accountability.

11) Along with these major reforms, the introduction of a Book Promotion Policy and popularising digital libraries would take place.