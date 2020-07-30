New education policy stresses on fee transparency

The National Education Policy seeks to create 3.5 crore new seats in higher education institutions and evolve common norms for fee fixation for public and private institutions within a broad regulatory framework.

The policy also states that all higher education institutions will have to transparently disclose fees charged by them and any profits have to be ploughed back in the sector.

The policy treats all educational institutions as a ‘not-for-profit’ entity with clear guidelines for transparent public disclosure of all financial matters.

It also asks standalone higher education institutions and professional education institutions to evolve into multi-disciplinary institutions.

The policy also called for a single higher education regulator called the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). However, medical and legal colleges will be kept out of its purview.