New education policy to make board exams for Class 10 and 12 easier

Board exams for Class 10 and 12 are set to be an easier affair as the New Education Policy proposes to lower the stakes with focus on application of knowledge instead of learning by rote.

The New Education Policy, unveiled on Wednesday, offers board flexibility to develop viable models of Board Exams, such as – annual, semester, modular offering all subjects beginning with mathematics, at two levels.

The policy also proposes to redesign the progress card of all students for school-based assessment with a focus on holistic assessment.

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal said the progress card will be a holistic, 360-degree, multi-dimensional report that would reflect in great detail the progress and the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains.

The progress card will include self-assessment, peer assessment and teacher assessment.

The policy also proposes to set up a new National Assessment Centre – PARAKH an acronym for Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development, which will be a standard-setting body.

Teachers will be prepared for the transformation in the assessment system by 2022-23 academic session.

The National Testing Agency will conduct common entrance exams for admission to universities and higher education institutions.