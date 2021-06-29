New guidelines for vaccination among pregnant women: All you need to know

Amidst growing concerns about pregnant women and their children’s exposure to the Covid-19 virus, the Union Health Ministry on Friday gave a nod to vaccinating pregnant women in India.

While the ministry says pregnant women “can and should” take the Covid-19 vaccine, it also states in its factsheet that one should make an informed decision.

Here’s everything you need to know about Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for pregnant women:

1. According to the ministry, the Covid-19 vaccines are absolutely safe for pregnant women while giving them protection against the virus, like other individuals.

2. The Covid-19 vaccine can be administered at any period of time during the pregnancy.

Read | Cipla gets DCGI approval to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted use

3. The guideline suggests that before taking the vaccine, the woman should be aware that “the long-term adverse reactions and the safety of the vaccine for foetus and child are not yet established.”

4. In case of any side effects due to the vaccine, the woman will be able to experience the symptoms within 20 days of getting their jab. If symptoms like shortness of breath, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, pain in limbs, small pinpoint haemorrhages or bruising of skin beyond the injection site, and severe and persistent headaches are observed then it should be brought into medical attention immediately.

5. In case a woman suffers from Covid-19 during her pregnancy then she is advised to take the vaccine only after her delivery.

Read | Don't spare 'big fish' in fake vaccination cases: HC to Mumbai police

6. Pregnant women are specifically told to follow the 30 minute waiting period after taking the vaccine. It will allow the healthcare authorities to take care of her in case of any side effects.

7. Pregnant women who are above the age of 35, obese, have pre-existing illnesses like diabetes or high blood pressure or have a history of clotting in the limbs are more vulnerable to severe illness due to Covid-19 than others.

8. In order to protect the pregnant woman after getting the vaccine, the guideline asks healthcare authorities to counsel the woman and her family to practice Covid-19 protocols even getting fully vaccinated.