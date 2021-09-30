New IAF chief V R Chaudhari takes over, vows to prioritise raising operational capability

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Thursday took over as the 27th chief of the Indian Air Force, vowing to prioritise raising its operational capability by integrating its newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with the existing assets.

Chaudhari, who was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1982, succeeded Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, who retired after 41 years of service.

The new IAF chief said that enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority.

He also spoke on aspects of acquisition of new technology, promotion of indigenisation and innovation, strengthening of cyber security, rapid adaptation of training methods to meet future demands and sustained work to nurture human resources, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The transition ceremony was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour for Chaudhari, who later officially took over the office of the Chief of Air Staff with the Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters in attendance.

Bhadauria earlier laid a wreath at the National War Memorial before he arrived at the Air HQ for a traditional 'walk through'. He then handed over the charge to Chaudhari, before being accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and the 'Drive Out' and send off from the IAF.

Chaudhari, a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, was the Vice Chief of Air Staff before taking over as the IAF chief. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

