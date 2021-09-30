Vivek Ram Chaudhari takes charge as new IAF chief

New IAF chief V R Chaudhari takes over, vows to prioritise raising operational capability

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff before assuming the new role

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 22:14 ist
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Thursday took over as the 27th chief of the Indian Air Force, vowing to prioritise raising its operational capability by integrating its newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with the existing assets.

Chaudhari, who was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1982, succeeded Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, who retired after 41 years of service.

The new IAF chief said that enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority.

Also Read | India military accelerates historic overhaul to counter China

He also spoke on aspects of acquisition of new technology, promotion of indigenisation and innovation, strengthening of cyber security, rapid adaptation of training methods to meet future demands and sustained work to nurture human resources, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The transition ceremony was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour for Chaudhari, who later officially took over the office of the Chief of Air Staff with the Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters in attendance.

Bhadauria earlier laid a wreath at the National War Memorial before he arrived at the Air HQ for a traditional 'walk through'. He then handed over the charge to Chaudhari, before being accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and the 'Drive Out' and send off from the IAF.

Chaudhari, a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, was the Vice Chief of Air Staff before taking over as the IAF chief. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Air Force
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

 