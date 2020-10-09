'New Maharajas in Cong should explain their wealth'

New 'Maharajas' in Congress should explain their wealth: Jyotiraditya Scindia

  Oct 09 2020
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 18:02 ist

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hit back at Congress leaders for accusing him of encroaching on land in the Gwalior area and said these new `royals' should explain how they acquire their own wealth.

"The Congress leaders who have become new Maharajas (royals) are making allegations about the land which is with my family for 300 years. If it is wrong to be born into such a family, then I admit my mistake," he said.

Scindia, a scion of the former royal family of Gwalior, was here to take part in various programmes ahead of by-polls for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

"Those who have become new Maharajas should answer how (they became so rich)," he said. 

