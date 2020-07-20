'New option' for holding Monsoon Session being explored

Holding sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on alternate days or one House meeting in the morning and the other in the afternoon are among the "new options" being explored for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, sources said on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mulled over the proposal during a two-hour meeting on Monday, as the Covid-19 pandemic has put a spanner on holding the Parliament Session.

Usually, the Monsoon Session is held in the second half of July. The Budget Session was curtailed on March 23, as the pandemic situation worsened, and the Parliament has to be convened within six months, as per the Constitution.

The new proposal on the table was that the Lok Sabha MPs will be seated in the chambers of both the Houses while the Lower House is in session and it would be the same for Rajya Sabha members, when the Upper House holds proceedings to ensure physical distancing.

Lok Sabha chambers and its galleries can accommodate about 290 MPs while the facilities of Rajya Sabha can arrange seating for 127 lawmakers.

Members of each of the two Houses who could not be accommodated in the chambers and galleries of respective House could be seated in the chamber and galleries of the other House, sources said, explaining the proposal.

If this is accepted, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would be held on alternate days. In such a scenario, it is to be seen whether one of the Houses works on Saturday when the Parliament usually does not function.

There is also discussion about holding the proceedings of one House in the morning hours and the other in the afternoon but this could lead to logistical problems like sanitising the area and the House sitting in the afternoon getting advantage of more working hours. Parliament sitting begins at 11 AM and the morning session lasts for two hours while the afternoon session starts at 2 PM and goes on depending on the business.

Sources said various logistical and technical issues were identified that need to be addressed, including enabling participation of the MPs of a House seated in the other House through necessary audio-visual connectivity with and display in the other House, audio facilities for members seated in galleries, simultaneous interpretation, taking vote if required, enabling live telecast of proceedings of each House and arrangements for media persons.

Secretaries General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been directed to "examine each and every issue to the last minute detail" for taking a final decision after its evaluation against other options under consideration.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha mulled over limited virtual participation of MPs during the yet-to-be announced Monsoon, as only 127 lawmakers could be accommodated inside Upper House's Chamber and galleries while adhering to Covid-19 physical distancing norms.

In June, the Parliament Secretariat also examined the possibility of shifting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha to Lok Sabha and the Lok Sabha to the Central Hall but it was found impractical. After this, the option of using visitors' galleries in both the Houses were explored along with the Chambers.