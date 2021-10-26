New session for freshers in engineering colleges, technical institutions from Nov 30

The academic session for freshers in engineering colleges and other technical institutions across the country will begin from November 30, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced.
Classes for existing students of technical colleges began on October 1.
According to the revised academic calendar, the induction programme for first-year students will begin from November 15, while the classes will commence from November 30.
"This, the schedule is not applicable for the institutions who have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. However, if such institutes admit new students against vacancies, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable," AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.
The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with the full refund has been extended up to November 25.
New students can take lateral entry admission to second-year courses till October 30, as per the calendar.
