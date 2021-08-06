New trend developed to malign judges, complaints to CBI, IB do not get due response: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its exasperation on a new trend developed in the country to malign the judges, if people do not get favourable orders, and complaints made by judges to the CBI and Intelligence Bureau do not elicit any positive response.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant said in some cases where gangsters and high-profile accused are involved, they attempt to intimate judges physically and mentally, and some people, who do not get orders of their choice, circulate messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with an intent to malign judges.

"It is a new trend developed in the country. No freedom is given to judges. If judges complain to the IB and CBI, they are not helping the judiciary at all. This is a serious matter. I am saying it with a sense of responsibility," the CJI said.

The observations by the court came in hearing of a Suo Motu case in connection with the mowing down of ADJ Uttam Anand by an auto-rickshaw.

The court sought a status report on the investigation, even as the Jharkhand government handed over the probe to the CBI. It also pulled up the state government for saying boundary walls have been erected and CCTVs installed for security of judges, saying hardened criminals are deterred by these measures.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said in criminal cases, the judges are vulnerable and there should be a body to assess such situations. It is time some strong measures are put in place, he said, adding he had a list of judges who were attacked.

The court also took up a PIL filed by advocate Durga Dutt on behalf of Karunakar Mahalik for establishing a dedicated and specialised force for giving “foolproof security” to all courts, judges, lawyers, litigants and witnesses in the country.

The court asked the states, which have not filed any response in the matter so far, to do it by August 17, the next date of hearing.