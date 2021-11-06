New twist in drugs-on-cruise case: BJP alleges Sunil Patil 'closely associated' with NCP leaders

In a new twist in the drugs-on-cruise case, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya has alleged that Sunil Patil, whose named surfaced during an investigation on corruption allegations agaisnt NCB officials, is closely associated with NCP leaders.

"Sunil Patil is the mastermind of whole conspiracy. Patil is associated with NCP since last 20 years. He is close to Anil Deshmukh and friend of his son Hrishikesh. He ran transfer-posting rackets," alleged Bharatiya during a press conference.

@mohitbharatiya_ said:

He further claimed that Sunil Patil was in touch with Sam D'Souza and Kiran Gosavi.

Reacting to the development, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "A member of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army just held a Press Conference to misguide and divert the attention from the truth albeit unsuccessfully. I will reveal the truth tomorrow."

