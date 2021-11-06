New twist in cruise case as BJP ups ante against NCP

New twist in drugs-on-cruise case: BJP alleges Sunil Patil 'closely associated' with NCP leaders

He further claimed that Sunil Patil is the 'mastermind' of whole conspiracy

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2021, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 12:24 ist
BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: Screengrab of Twitter Live video/@mohitbharatiya_ and PTI Photo

In a new twist in the drugs-on-cruise case, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya has alleged that Sunil Patil, whose named surfaced during an investigation on corruption allegations agaisnt NCB officials, is closely associated with NCP leaders. 

"Sunil Patil is the mastermind of whole conspiracy. Patil is associated with NCP since last 20 years. He is close to Anil Deshmukh and friend of his son Hrishikesh. He ran transfer-posting rackets," alleged Bharatiya during a press conference. 

He further claimed that Sunil Patil was in touch with Sam D'Souza and Kiran Gosavi. 

Reacting to the development, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "A member of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army just held a Press Conference to misguide and divert the attention from the truth albeit unsuccessfully. I will reveal the truth tomorrow."

More to follow...

Maharashtra
Drugs on cruise
BJP
NCP
Mumbai

