Newly retiring employees need not wait to avail pension

Central government employees retiring during the Covid-19 pandemic will receive 'provisional' pension till their regular pension payment order is issued.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday, who said that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in retiring employees not getting the Pension Payment Order (PPO) on time.

"As an evidence of the present government's sensitivity towards the pensioners and the senior citizens, a decision was taken that in order to avoid a delay in the start of regular pension covered under CCS (Pension Rules) 1972, the rules may be relaxed to enable seamless payment of “Provisional Pension” and “Provisional Gratuity” till the regular PPO is issued," he said.

The Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Pensions said the payment of provisional pension” will initially continue for a period of six months from the date of retirement. It may be extended up to one year in exceptional cases.

Those officials availing voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) are also eligible for this.

The decision was taken after finding out that several government officials were finding it difficult in submitting pension forms to the head of office and not able to forward claim form in hard copy along with the service book to the concerned Pay and Accounts Office on time during the Covid-19 pandemic. In several cases, it was also found that these two offices were in separate cities.

Another order issued by the Ministry of Personnel also directed all offices maintaining General Provident Fund accounts to complete all credit entries including accruing interest to the employees two years before retirement and then one year before retirement so that Provident Fund is also paid accurately on time.