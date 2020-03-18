News highlights: Brent crude prices fall to 17-year low
News highlights: Brent crude prices fall to 17-year low
20:18
Brent crude prices fall to 17-year low
Brent crude prices fall to 17-year low -- lowest since Iraq wartime, as global oil demand dampens due to lower economic activity amid COVID-19 lockdown.It is the combination of heightened concerns over falling demand and excess supply that is leading to crash in prices - Kavita Chacko, Senior Economist, Care Ratings on fall in Brent crude prices
16:54
Nirbhaya case: Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts.
16:46
Nirbhaya: Public Prosecutor opposes plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of 4 convicts
14:43
Nirbhaya: Delhi HC reserves order on death-row convict Mukesh Singh's plea claiming he was not in Delhi at the time of incident.
12:53
JUST IN | Reliance to shut all retail stores in malls amid coronavirus outbreak
"We have decided to shut only the mall stores. This is as per the government directive. The independent stores are still functional as normal," says Reliance Spokesperson.
11:25
Supreme Court says self-assessment of AGR payments is a sheer violation, sheer contempt. The Court says to Solicitor General "Who has allowed self assessment, reopening of the issue?"
07:33
Tihar Jail officials: Hangman Pawan conducted dummy execution at the jail in Delhi today.The four death row convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh - are scheduled to be hanged on 20th March at 5.30 am.
07:24
Yes Bank to resume full banking services from 6 pm, today. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed moratorium on the bank & capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, on 5th March. pic.twitter.com/OBXIz3XXqp
Supreme Court to hear today the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.