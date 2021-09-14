News Highlights: JEE Main results to be declared today
News Highlights: JEE Main results to be declared today
updated: Sep 15 2021, 06:58 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news from India and across the world here!
22:51
PM Narendra Modi holds 'Chintan Shivir' with Council of Ministers, says simplicity is way of life: Sources
(PTI)
22:14
Case filed against Nadda for 'insulting national flag'
A case has been filed against BJP president J P Nadda for allegedly insulting the national flag while paying his respect to the mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in Lucknow on August 22.
DCGI has given permission to CMC Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity: DrRenu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India
(ANI)
18:55
Andhra Pradesh night curfew extended from September 16 to September 30
(ANI)
18:49
Delhi Police arrest 6 people including 2 Pakistan-trained terrorists
Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six suspected terrorists, including two who were trained in Pakistan, who were allegedly planning terror strikes across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket
Sri Lanka pace veteran Lasith Malinga, who terrorised the world's best batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers delivered from a low and sling-arm action, on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Police baton-charge, detain Bengaluru students protesting against NEP 2020
#WATCH | Police baton-charge, detain Campus Front of India, Karnataka students after they staged a march to Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru against National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 pic.twitter.com/yIZNmQ1ulL
ED moves Delhi High Court seeking quashing of notices issued by West Bengal Police to Directorate of Enforcement Officers performing their statutory functions in the Headquarters in Delhi. ED officers are probing a case pertaining to coal mining and the role of Abhishek Banerjee
(ANI)
16:53
UK says will give Covid-19 booster vaccines to over 50s
British officials on Tuesday recommended that Covid-19 boosters be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50 six months after their second dose, paving the way for a broad revaccination programme this winter.
Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said its preference was that the Pfizer vaccine was used for the booster dose, or alternatively a half-dose of a Moderna shot.
(Reuters)
16:12
No one should use such language: JD(U) on UP CM's 'Abba Jaan' remark
Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday found fault with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' remark, saying no one should use such language at a time the NDA ally is getting ready to fight the Assembly polls alone if it cannot enter into a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP-led coalition in the state.
Rainfall helps firefighters control southern Spain's wildfire inferno
Authorities in southern Spain say that rain has helped to bring under control a major wildfire that ravaged 7,800 hectares (19,200 acres) of land despite more than five days of intense firefighting work by land and air.
Tata mulling leadership makeover of $106 billion empire
Tata Sons Ltd., the holding company for India’s largest conglomerate, is considering a historic revamp of its leadership structure by creating a chief executive officer’s role to help improve corporate governance, people engaged in the deliberations said.
A goods train derailed between Angul-Talcher single line railway section route of Angul district due to heavy rain in Angul, Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
(PTI)
15:19
UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU
Britain on Tuesday said it would push back its implementation of full post-Brexit borders checks on goods from the European Union, as red tape and new immigration rules fuel supply problems.
Plans to introduce full controls in areas such as the import of food and animal products had been due from next month but would now start from January next year under a "pragmatic new timetable", Downing Street said.
(AFP)
14:54
305 dengue cases in Mumbai so far this year; 85 in Sept
Mumbai has reported 305 cases of dengue since January 2021, including 85 this month, as per a civic report released on Tuesday. During the entire last year, the Maharashtra capital had reported 129 dengue cases, it said. So far, no death due to the mosquito-borne disease has been reported this year, while there were three fatalities in 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report. (PTI)
13:43
"In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee with immediate effect," West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted
13:02
The government has tried to make financial assistance available for farmers with small lands. Be it MSP, Kisan credit card, better insurance plans etc, the government is making the farmer stronger: PM Modi
12:53
In Yogi ji's government, the poor are heard and their problems are solved. During the troubled times of Covid, the government's priority is to make sure the poor don't suffer. The government has given free ration to the poor for months: PM Modi
12:49
Before 2017, every scheme for the poor faced roadblocks. The pace of governance for the state was very slow. People of UP cannot forget the kind of scams and corruption it has seen before 2017. Yogi ji's government is completely dedicated to the state's progress. The government before used to be run by goons and mafias: PM Modi
12:46
Yogi ji has pushed UP forward with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas aur Sabka Prayas'. The state is now known for big infrastructure projects, especially western parts of the state: PM Modi
12:44
For 75 years, we were a major defence importer. India is now moving towards becoming a major defence exporter and Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in the sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
12:43
Aligarh, which was known for protecting shops and houses with its locks before, will be known in the 21st century for protecting the country's borders, due to the city's contribution to the defence sector: PM Modi in Aligarh
12:36
When I was Gujarat CM, I had the privilege of bringing back the ashes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma.Today, as the Prime Minister of the country, I have once again had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of a university in the name of a visionary and great freedom fighter like King Mahendra Pratap Singh: PM Modi
12:30
I implore today's youth to remember Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh for inspiration when faced with a tough situation: PM Modi
12:26
Today, there is an honest effort to familiarise 21st century India with the contribution of great men like Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in nation-building: PM Modi
12:25
India's history is filled with great personalities who were at the nation's beck and call throughout their life, and they sacrificed their everything for the country. But it is unfortunate that after independence, the youth of our country were not made familiar with these great men: PM Modi said in Aligarh
12:23
PM Modi is addressing a gathering in Aligarh, UP.
12:05
PM Narendra Modi visits exhibition models of Aligarh node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present.
Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Raavan Leela' now titled 'Bhavai'
The title of actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming musical drama "Raavan Leela" has been changed to "Bhavai", the makers announced on Tuesday.
Set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat, the movie marks the "Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story" star's first Hindi feature film as a lead.
According to a statement by the makers, the decision was taken after receiving audiences' requests for the title change and "to respect their sentiments."
Director Hardik Gajjar said the team is confident that "Bhavai" will entertain the audience. (PTI)
10:57
West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has summonedCBI and ED officials probing the Narada case. They have been asked to appear before Speaker on September 22, seeking a reason for not taking his permission before initiating action against elected representatives, sources told ANI.
10:49
Gangotri highway has been closed near Sukhi Top area due to a landslide amid incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi district. Border Roads Organisation is working to reopen the highway, the Uttarkashi Disaster Management OfficerDevendra Patwal told ANI.
10:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens on Hindi Diwas. "It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage," PM Modi tweeted.
आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है।
Sensex rose 212 points in the opening trading and iscurrently at 58,389.85. Nifty inched up 62 points. It is currently at 17,417.85.
09:29
India reports 25,404 new Covid-19 cases, 37,127 recoveries, and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.Total cases are at 3,32,89,579.
09:21
ICG rescues 7 fishermen of distressed boat near Diu
The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a fishing boat which was about to sink near Vanakbara beach in Diu, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The boat had lost its power due to machinery break down and was grounded off the beach in the sea, it mentioned.
On receiving the distress call from the Diu administration at 8 pm on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed indigenous advanced light helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch dark night and prevailing inclement weather at Vanakbara beach, which is at a distance of 175 km from Porbandar, it noted. (PTI)
08:44
Madhya Pradesh government is starting recruitment process of 1 lakh posts soon. Along with the creation of job opportunities, entrepreneurship andself-employment is also being encouraged. There are huge employment opportunities in private sector, the Directorate of Public Relations, MP government stated.
08:23
Over 100 world leaders to attend UN gathering in person
More than 100 heads of state and government are planning to attend the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders in person next week, including US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela, according to the latest speakers list.
The prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom will also be at UN headquarters to deliver their country's speech to the 193-member assembly, along with Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
And 23 ministers are slated to speak in person as well, according to the list obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
08:01
Maharashtra: A 31-feet tall 'eco-friendly' statue of Lord Ganesh has been installed by an organization at N-6, Cidco, Aurangabad on Ganesh Chaturthi
"The statue is made of plywood, wooden planks, & coconut leaf mats," Vilas Korde of Kulswami Pratishthan said yesterday pic.twitter.com/I13Ze5j47h
PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, theMinistry of External Affairs has informed
07:09
Biden to host 'Quad' leaders Modi, Morrison, Suga on September 24: White House
US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.
PM Narendra Modi holds 'Chintan Shivir' with Council of Ministers, says simplicity is way of life: Sources
(PTI)
Case filed against Nadda for 'insulting national flag'
A case has been filed against BJP president J P Nadda for allegedly insulting the national flag while paying his respect to the mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in Lucknow on August 22.
Read more
JEE Main results to be declared today: Ministry of Education
(ANI)
India needs $8 trillion new greenfield assets to be $5 trillion economy by FY27: Report
India will need $8 trillion (around Rs 588 lakh crore) of gross capital formation or new greenfield assets to become a $5 trillion (around Rs 368 lakh crore) economy by FY2027, a report said.
Read more
DCGI has given permission to CMC Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity: DrRenu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India
(ANI)
Andhra Pradesh night curfew extended from September 16 to September 30
(ANI)
Delhi Police arrest 6 people including 2 Pakistan-trained terrorists
Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six suspected terrorists, including two who were trained in Pakistan, who were allegedly planning terror strikes across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.
Read more
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket
Sri Lanka pace veteran Lasith Malinga, who terrorised the world's best batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers delivered from a low and sling-arm action, on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Read more
Police baton-charge, detain Bengaluru students protesting against NEP 2020
Tamil Nadu girl dies by suicide, a day after she appeared for NEET
A day after she appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide at a village near Jayamkondam, police said on Tuesday.
Read more
ED moves Delhi High Court seeking quashing of notices issued by West Bengal Police to Directorate of Enforcement Officers performing their statutory functions in the Headquarters in Delhi. ED officers are probing a case pertaining to coal mining and the role of Abhishek Banerjee
(ANI)
UK says will give Covid-19 booster vaccines to over 50s
British officials on Tuesday recommended that Covid-19 boosters be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50 six months after their second dose, paving the way for a broad revaccination programme this winter.
Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said its preference was that the Pfizer vaccine was used for the booster dose, or alternatively a half-dose of a Moderna shot.
(Reuters)
No one should use such language: JD(U) on UP CM's 'Abba Jaan' remark
Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday found fault with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' remark, saying no one should use such language at a time the NDA ally is getting ready to fight the Assembly polls alone if it cannot enter into a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP-led coalition in the state.
Read more
Night curfew in 8 Gujarat cities from 11 pm to 6 am till Sept 25
Night curfew in Gujarat will be from 11 pm to 6 am in 8 major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from Sept 15 to Sept 25 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases: Gujarat govt
11 feared drowned after boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Varada river
At least 11 people were feared drowned after a boat capsized in Varada river in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, police said.
Read more
Rainfall helps firefighters control southern Spain's wildfire inferno
Authorities in southern Spain say that rain has helped to bring under control a major wildfire that ravaged 7,800 hectares (19,200 acres) of land despite more than five days of intense firefighting work by land and air.
Read more
Tata mulling leadership makeover of $106 billion empire
Tata Sons Ltd., the holding company for India’s largest conglomerate, is considering a historic revamp of its leadership structure by creating a chief executive officer’s role to help improve corporate governance, people engaged in the deliberations said.
Read more
A goods train derailed between Angul-Talcher single line railway section route of Angul district due to heavy rain in Angul, Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
(PTI)
UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU
Britain on Tuesday said it would push back its implementation of full post-Brexit borders checks on goods from the European Union, as red tape and new immigration rules fuel supply problems.
Plans to introduce full controls in areas such as the import of food and animal products had been due from next month but would now start from January next year under a "pragmatic new timetable", Downing Street said.
(AFP)
305 dengue cases in Mumbai so far this year; 85 in Sept
Mumbai has reported 305 cases of dengue since January 2021, including 85 this month, as per a civic report released on Tuesday. During the entire last year, the Maharashtra capital had reported 129 dengue cases, it said. So far, no death due to the mosquito-borne disease has been reported this year, while there were three fatalities in 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report. (PTI)
"In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee with immediate effect," West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted
The government has tried to make financial assistance available for farmers with small lands. Be it MSP, Kisan credit card, better insurance plans etc, the government is making the farmer stronger: PM Modi
In Yogi ji's government, the poor are heard and their problems are solved. During the troubled times of Covid, the government's priority is to make sure the poor don't suffer. The government has given free ration to the poor for months: PM Modi
Before 2017, every scheme for the poor faced roadblocks. The pace of governance for the state was very slow. People of UP cannot forget the kind of scams and corruption it has seen before 2017. Yogi ji's government is completely dedicated to the state's progress. The government before used to be run by goons and mafias: PM Modi
Yogi ji has pushed UP forward with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas aur Sabka Prayas'. The state is now known for big infrastructure projects, especially western parts of the state: PM Modi
For 75 years, we were a major defence importer. India is now moving towards becoming a major defence exporter and Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in the sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Aligarh, which was known for protecting shops and houses with its locks before, will be known in the 21st century for protecting the country's borders, due to the city's contribution to the defence sector: PM Modi in Aligarh
When I was Gujarat CM, I had the privilege of bringing back the ashes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma.Today, as the Prime Minister of the country, I have once again had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of a university in the name of a visionary and great freedom fighter like King Mahendra Pratap Singh: PM Modi
I implore today's youth to remember Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh for inspiration when faced with a tough situation: PM Modi
Today, there is an honest effort to familiarise 21st century India with the contribution of great men like Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in nation-building: PM Modi
India's history is filled with great personalities who were at the nation's beck and call throughout their life, and they sacrificed their everything for the country. But it is unfortunate that after independence, the youth of our country were not made familiar with these great men: PM Modi said in Aligarh
PM Modi is addressing a gathering in Aligarh, UP.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aligarh and talked about the benefits the UP government has provided to the state's farmers over the past decade.
Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Raavan Leela' now titled 'Bhavai'
The title of actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming musical drama "Raavan Leela" has been changed to "Bhavai", the makers announced on Tuesday.
Set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat, the movie marks the "Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story" star's first Hindi feature film as a lead.
According to a statement by the makers, the decision was taken after receiving audiences' requests for the title change and "to respect their sentiments."
Director Hardik Gajjar said the team is confident that "Bhavai" will entertain the audience. (PTI)
West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has summonedCBI and ED officials probing the Narada case. They have been asked to appear before Speaker on September 22, seeking a reason for not taking his permission before initiating action against elected representatives, sources told ANI.
Gangotri highway has been closed near Sukhi Top area due to a landslide amid incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi district. Border Roads Organisation is working to reopen the highway, the Uttarkashi Disaster Management OfficerDevendra Patwal told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens on Hindi Diwas. "It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage," PM Modi tweeted.
Sensex rose 212 points in the opening trading and iscurrently at 58,389.85. Nifty inched up 62 points. It is currently at 17,417.85.
India reports 25,404 new Covid-19 cases, 37,127 recoveries, and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.Total cases are at 3,32,89,579.
ICG rescues 7 fishermen of distressed boat near Diu
The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a fishing boat which was about to sink near Vanakbara beach in Diu, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The boat had lost its power due to machinery break down and was grounded off the beach in the sea, it mentioned.
On receiving the distress call from the Diu administration at 8 pm on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed indigenous advanced light helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch dark night and prevailing inclement weather at Vanakbara beach, which is at a distance of 175 km from Porbandar, it noted. (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh government is starting recruitment process of 1 lakh posts soon. Along with the creation of job opportunities, entrepreneurship andself-employment is also being encouraged. There are huge employment opportunities in private sector, the Directorate of Public Relations, MP government stated.
Over 100 world leaders to attend UN gathering in person
More than 100 heads of state and government are planning to attend the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders in person next week, including US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela, according to the latest speakers list.
The prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom will also be at UN headquarters to deliver their country's speech to the 193-member assembly, along with Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
And 23 ministers are slated to speak in person as well, according to the list obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, theMinistry of External Affairs has informed
Biden to host 'Quad' leaders Modi, Morrison, Suga on September 24: White House
US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.
Read More