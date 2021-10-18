News highlights: Longer policy support is needed for sustained economic recovery, says RBI
News highlights: Longer policy support is needed for sustained economic recovery, says RBI
updated: Oct 18 2021, 23:20 ist
22:50
A Yemeni boy lifts a flag during a ceremony on the eve of celebrations marking the birth of Islam's Prophet Mohammed, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
22:46
Portugal seizes 5.2 tonnes of cocaine from sailing ship
Portuguese authorities said Monday they had seized a 5.2-tonne haul ofcocainefrom a Spanish-registered sailing ship, arresting two Spanish citizens and a Peruvian.
22:17
Eid-e-Milad: Only 2 processions with 5 trucks each allowed in Mumbai
All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district and one in Mumbai Suburban district of five trucks per procession with a max of five persons on each truck, with the prior permission of Police. The order will remain in effect from 12:01 am on October 18, 2021 to 11 pm on October 20,2021, unless withdrawn earlier, the Greater Mumbai Commissioner of Police informed.
21:55
Rohtak jail security tightens after Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment
Security has been tightened outside Rohtak jail after life imprisonment was awarded to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case.
"Vehicles are being checked. Around 20 police personnel are on duty," Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar told ANI.
21:37
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal; link road blocked in Kinnaur
A link road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, a disaster management official said.According to information received from Kinnaur district, the link road from National Highway-05 to Moorang has been blocked due to flash floods at Khogpa Nullah in Moorang Tehsil. (PTI)
21:28
CBSE releases the term 1 board exam 2021-2022 date sheet for Class 10 and 12
CBSE releases the term 1 board exam 2021-2022 date sheet or timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 students
Campher takes 4 in 4 as Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets in T20 WC
Johannesburg-born seamer Curtis Campher became only the third bowler to claim four wickets in four balls in T20Is as a superior Ireland beat Netherlands by seven wickets in their first round Group A T20 World Cup match here on Monday.
20:55
Chhattisgarh: Narayanpur SP 'assaults' his driver; CM orders officer's removal
The driver of Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police in Chhattisgarh on Monday accused the officer of thrashing him for not keeping the official car clean, leading Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to order the SP's removal.
पुलिस अधिकारियों से अपेक्षा होती है कि वे अपराधियों से सख़्त व्यवहार करें।
अमर्यादित होकर मातहत कर्मचारी के साथ मारपीट करना क्षमा योग्य नहीं है।
असंयमित व्यवहार करने वाले नारायणपुर के पुलिस अधीक्षक को हटाने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।
Karnataka reports 214 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours
Karnataka reports 214 new Covid-19cases, 488 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, ANI reported.
19:49
Mushtaq Ali T20: Rahane to lead Mumbai; Shaw to be his deputy
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead a strong 20-member Mumbai squad that will take part in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with the flamboyant Prithvi Shaw being his deputy.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the squad, picked by the committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola, on its website on Monday.
19:32
Self-styled godman Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief GurmeetRamRahimSingh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh.
RBI imposes Rs 1 cr fine on SBI for non-compliance with rules
RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India (SBI) for non-compliance with the directions contained in ‘Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016’, ANI reported.
19:17
West Bengal: Local BJP leaders & workers staged a demonstration at Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing in Kolkata today over the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised & a devotee killed by a mob on Oct 16th. The protesters were later detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/U0cv5Uaaf4
J&K signs MoU with Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks and more
Jammu and Kashmir administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super specialty hospital and more, ANI reported.
18:58
Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 1-5 from October 25
The Karnataka state government has allowed primary school children from grade 1 to 5 to return to schools from October 25after a gap of nearly 20 months. However, children will be given the choice of attending the classes online.
Maharashtra extends shop timings; Amusement Parks to reopen from October 22
18:35
Protest demanding justice for violence against Hindu during Durga Puja in Dhaka
Bangladeshi activists join in a torch procession demanding justice for the violence against Hindu communities during Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh,
18:25
A case of fraud was registered against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in drugs-on-cruise matter at Kelwa Police station in Palghar, ANI reported. He had allegedly duped lakhs of Rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.
18:17
Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled
Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance's expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. (Reuters)
18:01
Maharashtra amusement parks to open from October 22: CMO
After Maharshtra CMUddhav Thackeray and Covid task force meeting, the timing of the restaurants and shops is decided to be extended and Amusement parks will be opened from October 22.Amusement parks can be operated except water rides, Maharashtra CMO said. (ANI)
17:49
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Colin Powell, the first black USsecretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from Covid-19 complications, his family said in a statement. (Reuters)
17:36
Uttarakhand: Various parts of the state received snowfall today leading to a drop in the temperature. Visuals from the higher reaches of Dharchula. pic.twitter.com/a2mXZ3gHjL
Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production
The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. (AFP)
17:18
Bengal youth BJP leader shot dead, party blames TMC
A youth BJP leader of Itahar in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, Mithun Ghosh, was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants just in front of his home in the Rajgram village. The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress anti-socials were behind the murder.
Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban
16:55
Delhi: The second edition of Naval Commanders' Conference of 2021 commenced today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Naval Commanders during the inaugural session and interacted with them on matters pertaining to the national security. pic.twitter.com/h5HLATjsmL
Two 4.7 magnitude earthquakes hit Nepal; no damage reported
Two earthquakes, both measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Nepal on Monday, however there were no reports of any immediate damage, senior officials from the National Seismological Research Centre said. (PTI)
16:38
All matters will be resolved, says Channi after Sidhu flags issues in letter to Sonia Gandhi
All matters will be resolved and the party's agenda implemented, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Monday, a day after the Congress' Punjab unit chief made public his letter to Sonia Gandhi flagging several issues. On Sunday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting with Sidhu. Minister Pargat Singh, considered close to Sidhu, was among those present there. (PTI)
16:24
Lawyer shot dead in Shahjahanpur district court
A lawyer died of a gunshot wound to the head at the Shahjahanpur district court here on Monday afternoon and police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or murder. (PTI)
16:10
Mixing vaccines highly effective against Covid-19: Lancet study
People who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine shot had a lower risk of infection compared to those immunised with both doses of the AstraZeneca preventive, according to a nationwide study in Sweden.
Activists brandish Tibetan flag at Beijing Olympics flame ceremony
15:33
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off Alliance Air flight connecting Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong
13:43
A meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar is underway at Sahyadri Guest House
13:43
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a dig at the govt, saying it promised to make those wearing 'hawai chappals' travel by air but it has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much it has become difficult for the middle class to travel even by road
12:51
Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert for 'heavy rainfall' in the State today
12:49
First death due to dengue reported in Delhi this year; 723 total cases
11:43
Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district
11:43
BJP National President JP Nadda chairs National Office bearers meeting at the party headquarters
11:41
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhawan to attend the second edition of the Indian Navy's Commanders Conference
11:41
Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Haryana | Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
11:40
A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces Security forces asked us to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash: Mohit Kumar, CTO, Apastron Pvt Ltd
09:56
The Foreign Ministers of Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and India to hold a virtual meeting today
09:43
Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to formally resign as BJP MP
Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP•I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for•If I have it in me, wil win it again
India reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 230 days, and 166 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the state's Covid-19 Task Force today.
Fire breaks out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital
A fire broke out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital today. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire, no causality was reported.
Indian Americans protest against terrorism in Kashmir
Indian Americans from South Florida along with their Jewish friends on Sunday held a demonstration against the growing Islamist terrorism in Kashmir.
Organised by the Kashmir Hindu Foundation, the protesters raised slogans like “stop Islamist jihad against minorities in Kashmir" and “fight back Islamist terrorism”.
