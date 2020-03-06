News highlights: MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns, trouble builds for Congress in Madhya Pradesh
News highlights: MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns, trouble builds for Congress in Madhya Pradesh
XShare via
Share permalink
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
06:53
That's all for today readers. Thank you for tuning in to our breaking news updates. For more latest news visit www.deccanherald.com.
08:38
MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has resigned.This indicates more trouble for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
07:26
Mumbai: RBI imposed moratorium for a month on Yes Bank due to 'serious deterioration in its financial position', capping withdrawals at Rs 50000. Customers say "We weren't informed. Wanted to withdraw cash but ATM run out of cash,as many withdrew. We're in trouble,Holi is coming" pic.twitter.com/aSWcKjA0NK
Karnataka Budget 2020: Attention all Kannadigas! Petrol, diesel prices to cost more
Petrol, diesel and liquor are set to cost more in Karnataka from April 1 as the BJP government in its 2020-21 budget on Thursday proposed to hike the taxes to mop up additional resources in the face of unprecedented "financial difficulties".
Rate of tax on petrol and diesel were increased by three per cent making the fuel dearer by Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.59 per litre respectively. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced tax on petrol would be increased from 32 per cent to 35 per cent and diesel from 21 per cent to 24 per cent.
RBI takes over control of Yes Bank; Caps withdrawal to Rs 50,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed YES Bank under moratorium andrestricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance, no person can withdraw an amount in access of Rs 50,000 crore from the bank from March 5 to April 3 irrespective of the number of accounts he/she holds.
That's all for today readers. Thank you for tuning in to our breaking news updates. For more latest news visit www.deccanherald.com.
MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has resigned.This indicates more trouble for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Karnataka Budget 2020: Attention all Kannadigas! Petrol, diesel prices to cost more
Petrol, diesel and liquor are set to cost more in Karnataka from April 1 as the BJP government in its 2020-21 budget on Thursday proposed to hike the taxes to mop up additional resources in the face of unprecedented "financial difficulties".
Rate of tax on petrol and diesel were increased by three per cent making the fuel dearer by Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.59 per litre respectively. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced tax on petrol would be increased from 32 per cent to 35 per cent and diesel from 21 per cent to 24 per cent.
Read the full report here
RBI takes over control of Yes Bank; Caps withdrawal to Rs 50,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed YES Bank under moratorium andrestricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender.
According to a gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance, no person can withdraw an amount in access of Rs 50,000 crore from the bank from March 5 to April 3 irrespective of the number of accounts he/she holds.
Read the full report here
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.