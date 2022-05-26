News Highlights: Muslim students of Mangaluru varsity urge Deputy Commissioner to allow hijab in classrooms

  • updated: May 26 2022, 22:56 ist
    Muslim students of Mangaluru varsity urge Deputy Commissioner to allow hijab in classrooms

    Muslim students of University College in Managluru visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms.
    MK Stalin urges PM Modi to declare Tamil official language as Hindi

    These multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country: PM

    We want our children to live a better quality of life. The most important precondition for that is the top quality of infrastructure. Those nations which gave importance to infrastructure became developed countries from developing countries: PM Modi in Chennai
    The Tamil language is eternal and Tamil culture is global, says PM Modi

    We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu development journey, projects worth over Rs 31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible: PM Narendra Modi, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
    Just in | The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one terrorist Abid Ahmad Mir involved in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan terror attack on Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle carrying 15 personnel on April 22

    Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy welcomes Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as he visit former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

    Germany approves Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

    Watch PM Modi address public live in Hyderabad

    Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gurugram; no casualties reported

    "Fire breaks out in a scrap godown in Sector 17-18 in Gurugram. Five fire tenders are present at the spot, the cause of the fire is still not known. There are no reports of any casualties as of now, " Sudhir Singh, Fire Department personnel told ANI

    UP FM Suresh Khanna presents State Budget 2022-23 in Legislative Assembly

    CBI raid under way at Ranchi residence of Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey

    CBI raid under way at Ranchi residence of former state minister andCongress leader Bandhu Tirkey, in connection with 34th National Games scam, ANI reported. Tirkey was sports minister when the tender process for the games started and was allocated.

    Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar to file their nomination for Rajya Sabha polls today 

    India reports 2,628 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths

    India reported2,628 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,31,44,820, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Read more

    Ex MLA P C George sent to 14 days judicial custody in Kerala hate speech case

    District court sentformer MLA P C George to 14 days judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case.

    India looks after its interests, just like Europe: Piyush Goyal on Russia imports amid Ukraine conflict

    Based on a specific input over infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter is under way there.

    11 newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the country says