News highlights: Plea seeks FIR against Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan for hate speech

One hundred and nineteen Indians and five foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship land in Delhi on AI flight. China on Thursday reported 29 more deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month, and the number of fresh infections rose slightly.
07:25
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe.Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.
Plea seeks FIR against Dy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders A Owaisi, Waris Pathan for alleged hate speeches.
Plea in HC seeking lodging of FIR against Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech by them.
Income Tax department conducts raids at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh government officers, others: Officials
India win by 4 runs against New Zealand in Melbourne: Women's T20 World Cup
Bihar Assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census.
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census. pic.twitter.com/L6uLjZ3cIc
Pakistan Health Minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.
Koodathayi serial murders accused cyanide Jolly attempts suicide in jail, saysKozhikode Police. She has beenadmitted to Kozhikode Medical College with a slit wrist. More details awaited.
Trump appoints Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak.
