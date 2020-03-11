News Highlights: PMLA court in Mumbai extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody till March 26

D K Shivakumar has been appointed as Karnataka Congress President.
Delhi HC issues notice to Google India, Facebook India&Twitter India on the plea&posted matter for 13 April. Court seeks response of Centre&social media organizations to take action through designated officers of intermediaries for removal of fake news on social media platforms. https://t.co/EZm8nrpGyU
Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit is good news for BJP after string of losses in states
The entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia into thesaffron party foldwill give the BJP much needed relief, after back-to-back defeats in Jharkhand and Delhi Assembly polls, the loss of a state government in Maharashtra due to its oldest ally walking out and a tepid response in Haryana polls.
Scindia’s exit from the Congress has brought the BJP within touching distance of wresting back Madhya Pradesh, which the triumvirate of DigvijayaSingh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia worked together and delivered to the Congress in 2018.
PMLA court in Mumbai extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody till March 26
