News highlights: Prosecution moves trial court seeking fresh death warrant of execution against Nirbhaya convicts
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
16:12
2012 Delhi gangrape case: State (prosecution) moves trial court with a plea seeking issuance of fresh death warrant of execution against convicts, after the dismissal of mercy petition of convict Pawan Gupta. (ANI)
15:31
Tihar Prison to move court for fresh date of execution of Nirbhaya case convicts after rejection of mercy plea of Pawan Gupta: Officials
15:22
Prakash Javadekar: Regarding the strategic sale of Air India, now Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can acquire 100% stake in the airlines. Earlier it was 49%
14:06
Sensex at 38,027.13, down by 596.57 points amid coronavirus scare.
13:42
President Ram Nath Kovind rejects the mercy plea of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict, Pawan
12:29
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court holds guilty the 7 accused including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger (who is already convicted in rape case) for the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father; 4 other acquitted by the Court pic.twitter.com/XJtEw9UDQV
Supreme Court quashes complete ban on cryptocurrency.
07:42
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged in connection with alleged killing of IB official Ankit Sharma.
07:19
Joe Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary, reports Reuters.
07:15
In coronavirus fight, Karnataka traces Hyderabad techie’s movements
Late on Tuesday night, Karnataka health department released complete details of Bengaluru COVID-19 patient's movements before he was diagnosed with the virus.
On passengers who travelled on 20th Feb from Dubai to Bengaluru, the department said, "Passengers who were sitting close to the patient were followed and tracked by phone, all are asymptomatic and will be followed up until 6th of March."
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.