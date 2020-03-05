News highlights: RBI supersedes entire board of Yes Bank
News highlights: RBI supersedes entire board of Yes Bank
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
06:46
That's all from today readers.
21:45
RBI supersedes entire board of Yes Bank
20:57
RBI bans users from withdrawing more than Rs 50, 000 from YES Bank for the next month, according tosources.
14:53
Delhi police arrests former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain.Delhi court rejects ex-AAP Councillor Tahur Hussain's plea seeking to surrender before court, says not within our jurisdiction, according to a PTI report.
Earlier, the suspended AAP Councillor surrenderedbefore Court. Hussain through his lawyer Mukesh Kalia had moved a surrender plea before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja. (ANI)
14:33
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 20: Court
The court issues fresh death warrants for 4 convicts for March 20 at 5.30 am.
14:15
Tahir Hussain to surrender before court: Mukesh Kalia, Hussain's lawyer
He is on his way to Rouse Avenue Court(Delhi) to surrender. If he reaches Court without being arrested in between then he will surrender here before the court:Mukesh Kalia, Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's lawyer.
13:14
Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar: Central Board of Trustees have decided to decrease the rate of employees provident fund to 8.5% for 2019-2020. Earlier it was 8.65% pic.twitter.com/wstu4tWXdh
1st Semi-final ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney has been abandoned after rain, India progress to the final
The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan quits three months ahead of tenure end
Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid is underway at the residence of former Chairman of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
JUST IN |Fire which had broken out in a godown in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area is under control now. Cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet.
Delhi violence: 531 cases registered, over 1,600 arrested or detained, say police.
Fire continues to rage at a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.