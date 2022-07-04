News Live: 16, including school children, killed as private bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 10:18 ist
  • 10:17

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition stable, says doctor

  • 10:00

    Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

  • 09:37

    RJD leader Lalu Prasad hospitalised after he fell down the stairs

  • 09:34

  • 07:16

    Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court

  • 07:15

    Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted

  • 07:14

    3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting