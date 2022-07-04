News Live: 16, including school children, killed as private bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
updated: Jul 04 2022, 10:18 ist
10:17
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition stable, says doctor
Patna, Bihar | Lalu Prasad Yadav reached our emergency at around 3.30 am at night. His condition was unstable due to his recent shoulder accident. Doctors observing him in ICU, condition stable: Dr Asif Rehman, Medical Superintendent Paras hospital pic.twitter.com/0m1s1EUx7f
Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
09:37
RJD leader Lalu Prasad hospitalised after he fell down the stairs
Bihar | RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/2ELXz7vE3T
Imphal, Manipur | Mortal remains of 5 personnel including a Lt Col of Territorial Army were sent to respective home stations by IAF aircraft this morning. They were paid full military honors at Imphal International Airport by GOC Red Shield Division & IG IGAR (South) pic.twitter.com/EzYvsza8vD
Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
UP | Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them,the case is not maintainable,but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid:Adv V Jain, Hindu side's lawyer pic.twitter.com/ixxxbV8JRs
Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting