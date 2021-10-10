News Live: 19 dead, 3 injured as Russia plane crashes in region of Tatarstan

Only half of schools across the globe have resumed classroom teaching and learning since the pandemic began last year while around 34% schools are relying on mixed or hybrid instruction mode: Covid-19 Global Education Recovery Tracker
11:15
Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme, died in Islamabad today morning at the age of 85, reports said.
10:42
FPIs invest Rs 1,997 cr so far in October
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,997 crore so far in October as India continues to be a competitive investment destination from a long-term perspective.
As per depositories data, Rs 1,530 crore was invested by FPIs in equities and Rs 467 crore into the debt segment between October 1-8.
The total net investment stood at Rs 1,997 crore.
FPIs have been net buyers for two consecutive months and have invested Rs 26,517 crore in September and Rs 16,459 crore in August.
"A stand out feature of FPI flows in recent weeks is the outflows from banking and inflows into IT," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (PTI)
10:02
The 13th round of Corps Commander level talks betweenIndia andChina to resolve ongoing military stand-off along LAC in eastern Ladakh to begin in Moldo on Chinese side at 10:30 am today. Resolution of the friction point in Hot Springs along with other points will be taken up, army sources said.
09:27
Haj 2022 process in India to be 100% digital: Union minister Naqvi
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said the entire Haj 2022 process in India will be 100 per cent digital. Naqvi on Saturday inaugurated an online booking facility at the Haj House in Mumbai and later in a statement said India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims after Indonesia.
He said the Haj could not take place in 2020 and this year due to Covid-19 and decision taken by the Saudi Arabia government in view of the pandemic. The Haj 2022 will be announced after consultations with different departments concerned in the upcoming Haj review meeting to be held in New Delhi on October 21, the statement said. (PTI)
08:58
Civilian Killings in Kashmir | Is there trouble brewing in the Valley?
08:45
All salary issues have been resolved; court cases by lessors don't assist anybody: SpiceJet CMD
The court cases filed by aircraft lessors to recover their dues don't assist anybody very much and all such disputes eventually end in settlements, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said last week.
SpiceJet employees are now being paid their full salaries on time and all issues related to their pays have been resolved, he told PTI in an interview.
Delhi High Court last month restrained SpiceJet from transferring a part of its assets to a separate company after Goshawk, one of the airline's aircraft lessors, filed a case to recover its pending dues of approximately USD 25 million.
On September 3, a section of employees of SpiceJet went on a short strike at the Delhi airport over issues related to reduced salaries and their irregular disbursement. (PTI)
08:30
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided16 places in Jammu andKashmir in connection with cases of the publication of 'Voice of Hind' magazine (which aims to incite andradicalise impressionable youth) and recovery of IED.
07:46
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores
California has become the first state to say large department stores must display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways, a win for LGBT advocates who say the pink and blue hues of traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes.
The new law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at department stores. Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender neutral section to display “a reasonable selection" of items "regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.” (AP)
07:21
JUST IN | An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology
06:46
Bengaluru apartment complex makes rooftop solar statement
An apartment complex in Bengaluru is having its moment in the sun as it showed the way in adopting green energy in a major way.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur calls for women's IPL
India's Twenty20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur called for a women's Indian Premier League (IPL) competition after India lost a close Twenty20 International contest to Australia at the Carrara Oval on Saturday.
JUST IN | 19 dead, 3 injured as Russia plane crashes in region of Tatarstan
Cruise drugs bust: NCBMumbai says it conducted a raid in Goregaon area anddetained two persons. Drugs were also seized last night.
