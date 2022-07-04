News Live: 3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting
News Live: 3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting
updated: Jul 04 2022, 08:01 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
07:16
Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
UP | Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them,the case is not maintainable,but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid:Adv V Jain, Hindu side's lawyer pic.twitter.com/ixxxbV8JRs
Hearing on Gyanvapi case to resume today in Varanasi court
Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall shooting