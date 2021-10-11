News Live: 8 buses vandalised in Mumbai amid Bandh, says BEST

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for South Korean candy couple
Simple, sweet, and fictionally fatal: the stallholder who makes the traditional South Korean children's treat featured in the global cultural phenomenonSquid Game-- and once associated with post-war poverty -- has hit a real-life jackpot.
Indian side asked Chinese side to take appropriate steps in remaining areas to restore peace: Army on talks with Chinese military on Ladakh row (PTI)
LAC stand-off talks fail; China accuses India of insisting on 'unreasonable, unrealistic' demands
The latest round of negotiations between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has failed to make any headway to resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
OPINION | Facebook should stop pretending it has such high standards
Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen has bequeathed to the world atrove of documentsabout the downsides of social media. What the internal records show,she toldthe Senate last week, is that Facebook’s leaders “have put their astronomical profits before people.”
Japan's new PM Kishida to face opposition questions for first time
Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, makes his debut in parliamentary questioning on Monday, the first chance for the opposition to probe Kishida's promises and plans since he took office last week.
With the general election scheduled to take place in three weeks' time, tackling the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding a weak economy are set to become key issues of debate. (Reuters)
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.30 (at Rs 104.44/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 93.17/litre) respectively in Delhi today.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today. pic.twitter.com/i45MgOcAUh
Facebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
A Facebook Inc executive said Sunday that the company would introduce new measures on its apps to prompt teens away from harmful content, as US lawmakers scrutinize how Facebook and subsidiaries like Instagram affect young people's mental health.
Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar for Rs 2,845 cr
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Sunday announced its second asset sale as part of deleveraging its stretched balance-sheet, by selling 40 per cent in Sterling & Wilson Solar, the solar EPC joint venture it runs with the city-based Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala family, to an arm of Reliance Industries for Rs 2,845 crore.
Centre warns Tata Power against sending panic SMSes
Insisting that there was no panic about power situation in Delhi, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Sunday warned Tata Power of action for sending SMSes to power consumers counselling judicious use of electricity.
APMC market closed in Pune in support of bandh call given by MVA over Lakhimpur violence
"The traders of the market had decided to observe the bandh and informed the farmers in advance," market administrator Madhukant Garad told ANI.
US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels (AFP)
8 buses vandalised in Mumbai amid Bandh, says BEST
India logs 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, 193 deaths
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 17straight days.
