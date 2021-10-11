News Live: Adani to stop handling cargo from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran at its ports
News Live: Adani to stop handling cargo from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran at its ports
updated: Oct 11 2021, 19:15 ist
19:15
Statement on modern women unwilling to marry and bear children was taken out of context: Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said his statement on modern women unwilling to marry and bear children at an event in NIMHANS was taken out of context and that he had no intention of singling out women and it was based on a survey, which cited statistics on what the younger generation felt about it.
Rs 16,000 crore of Air India's unpaid bills to go to government's AIAHL
The government will transfer about Rs 16,000 crore of unpaid fuel bills and other pending dues that Air India owes to suppliers, to a special purpose vehicle before handing over the loss-making airline to the Tata Group, a senior official said.
Won't handle cargo from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan from November 15: Adani Ports says after heroin haul
Adani Group-run Adani Ports and Logistics on Monday issued a trade advisory declaring that the company will not handle containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15 till further notice.
Regional parties garner Rs 447.49 crore via electoral bonds in 2019-20: ADR report
Fourteen regional parties garnered Rs 447.49 crore through electoral bonds in 2019-20 and it accounted for more than half of their income during the fiscal, according to an analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Rights (ADR).
RIP Nedumudi Venu: An integral part of the Malayalam film industry
Noted Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on Monday because of liver-related ailments, leaving fans heartbroken. He was 73. The powerhouse performer was born inAlappuzha in 1948 to M Kesavan Nair, a schoolmaster. He was the youngest of his siblings and had a keen interest in music right from a young age.
Modi speaks to UK PM, reviews progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030
Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan.
A court in Kollam has found guilty a man named Sooraj of killing his wife Uthra using a Cobra; to pronounce the quantum of punishment on October 13 (ANI)
12:29
Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP, day after quitting National Conference (PTI)
12:28
People are supporting the bandh. No action has been taken against the Union minister and his son who were involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. BJP is anti-farmer and wants to crush them: Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Jayant Patil in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Ln26OfT3Ml
Private industry must step in to provide cutting-edge space technology to army: CDS
The Indian private industry must step in to provide cutting-edge space technologies and products to boost operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.
Focus on start-ups and private enterprises for development, says PM
11:50
With the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, our country is witnessing comprehensive reforms. It's not just vision, but a well thought & integrated economic strategy that is facilitating global development: PM Modi at the launch of Indian Space Association pic.twitter.com/VOaHn0fVxE
Space technology to enable transparent governance, says PM Modi
11:46
When we talk about space reforms, our approach is based on 4 pillars: Modi
11:45
PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Deshmukh
Prime Minister NarendraModion Monday paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, a socialist icon who led the anti-Emergency movement, and Nanaji Deshmukh, a towering Jana Sangh leader, on their birth anniversary and hailed their contribution to the country.
"Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India's history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India's democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals,"Modisaid in tributes to Narayan, fondly called JP.
In tributes to Deshmukh, he said, "Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself towards the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji's birth centenary." (PTI)
11:40
Modi speaks at the launch of Indian Space Association
Beaches in southern California city to reopen after oil spill
Beaches in a southern California city that were shut because of an oil spill last week are set to reopen on Monday morning, authorities said in a statement.
City and state beaches of Huntington Beach city will reopen as water quality testing showed no detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water, officials from the city and California State Parks said.
Last week, some 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean, killing wildlife, soiling the coastline and forcing officials to close beaches in the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles. (AFP)
11:08
BEST bus services shut in Mumbai after stone pelting (PTI)
10:16
APMC market closed in Pune in support of bandh call given by MVA over Lakhimpur violence
"The traders of the market had decided to observe the bandh and informed the farmers in advance," market administrator Madhukant Garad told ANI.
09:59
The Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has called for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for South Korean candy couple
Simple, sweet, and fictionally fatal: the stallholder who makes the traditional South Korean children's treat featured in the global cultural phenomenonSquid Game-- and once associated with post-war poverty -- has hit a real-life jackpot.
Indian side asked Chinese side to take appropriate steps in remaining areas to restore peace: Army on talks with Chinese military on Ladakh row (PTI)
09:07
LAC stand-off talks fail; China accuses India of insisting on 'unreasonable, unrealistic' demands
The latest round of negotiations between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has failed to make any headway to resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
OPINION | Facebook should stop pretending it has such high standards
Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen has bequeathed to the world atrove of documentsabout the downsides of social media. What the internal records show,she toldthe Senate last week, is that Facebook’s leaders “have put their astronomical profits before people.”
Japan's new PM Kishida to face opposition questions for first time
Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, makes his debut in parliamentary questioning on Monday, the first chance for the opposition to probe Kishida's promises and plans since he took office last week.
With the general election scheduled to take place in three weeks' time, tackling the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding a weak economy are set to become key issues of debate. (Reuters)
07:31
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.30 (at Rs 104.44/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 93.17/litre) respectively in Delhi today.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today. pic.twitter.com/i45MgOcAUh
Facebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
A Facebook Inc executive said Sunday that the company would introduce new measures on its apps to prompt teens away from harmful content, as US lawmakers scrutinize how Facebook and subsidiaries like Instagram affect young people's mental health.
Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar for Rs 2,845 cr
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Sunday announced its second asset sale as part of deleveraging its stretched balance-sheet, by selling 40 per cent in Sterling & Wilson Solar, the solar EPC joint venture it runs with the city-based Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala family, to an arm of Reliance Industries for Rs 2,845 crore.
Centre warns Tata Power against sending panic SMSes
Insisting that there was no panic about power situation in Delhi, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Sunday warned Tata Power of action for sending SMSes to power consumers counselling judicious use of electricity.
India gets third set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals
Netflix-hit Squid Game spurs interest in learning Korean
Duolingo reported a 76 per cent rise in new users signing up to learn Korean in Britain and 40 per cent in the United States over the two weeks following the show's premiere. (Reuters)
Maharashtra bandh: Shops shut, bus services hit, NCP stages sit-in protest
The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are undertaking a day-long bandh on Monday in Maharashtra to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Uttar Pradesh.
Five Army personnel killed in gunfight with terrorists during anti-insurgency operation in Poonch: Officials
