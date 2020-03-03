News Live: Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt towards deferred spectrum dues; Reliance Jio pays Rs 1,053 cr

  • 15:52

    Airtel pays Rs 1,950 crore to govt towards deferred spectrum dues. Reliance Jio makes Rs 1,053 crore payment, according to PTI sources.

  • 12:23

  • 10:55

    Indonesian Volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash 6 km above its peak, triggers aviation alert

  • 07:01

     Sri Lankan President dissolves Parliament, snap election on April 25, reports AFP.

  • 06:59

    Is PM Modi going to give up social media accounts? Curious tweet suggests so

    A tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified personal handle had a curious message on Monday night when a post said that he was thinking of exiting his social media accounts this Sunday.

    "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the post at 8:56 PM said.

  • 06:58

  • 06:57

    Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district.

  • 06:56

    US has 43 domestic cases of coronavirus, saysPence.

  • 06:56

    • Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.

