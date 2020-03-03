News Live: Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt towards deferred spectrum dues; Reliance Jio pays Rs 1,053 cr
News Live: Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt towards deferred spectrum dues; Reliance Jio pays Rs 1,053 cr
15:52
Airtel pays Rs 1,950 crore to govt towards deferred spectrum dues. Reliance Jio makes Rs 1,053 crore payment, according to PTI sources.
12:23
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had police acted with the same efficiency on Monday & Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved. https://t.co/cylMaDduRM
Rajasthan: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Udaipur after she, along with her male friend, was forcefully taken into a car by at least 4 men who raped her. Addl SP says "Her statement being taken. Following initial questioning, we detained 2-3 people, case will be solved soon" pic.twitter.com/k03OqcBS29
Indonesian Volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash 6 km above its peak, triggers aviation alert
Sri Lankan President dissolves Parliament, snap election on April 25, reports AFP.
Is PM Modi going to give up social media accounts? Curious tweet suggests so
A tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified personal handle had a curious message on Monday night when a post said that he was thinking of exiting his social media accounts this Sunday.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the post at 8:56 PM said.
Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district.
US has 43 domestic cases of coronavirus, saysPence.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.