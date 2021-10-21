News Live: Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand
News Live: Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand
updated: Oct 21 2021, 14:04 ist
14:03
My heartiest congratulations, Shri @narendramodi Ji, as India crosses 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine inoculations today under your exemplary leadership. I also congratulate all the GOI ministries, agencies, & healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during this pandemic. https://t.co/Ru4d4SWQ82
As per Stockhold International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, India among the top 25 defence products exporting list: Rajnath Singh
13:59
Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Govt, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers&all the vaccinated citizens,making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta: Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman& MD on 100 cr vaccinations pic.twitter.com/LJnQhMcW2S
Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Ananya Panday for questioning today
13:18
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) conducted an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/VkyQgvk3FS
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team leaves from 'Mannat', the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan
12:45
A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at the residence of actor Ananya Panday. A team of NCB is also present at Shah Rukh Khan's residence
12:35
Tamil Nadu | It's a happy moment as India crosses the 100 crore vaccination mark & every Indian should cherish it. People should come forward to take vaccine without any hesitancy: Dr E Theranirajan, Dean Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/PXEgtXvoS8
"Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi, the scientists, healthworkers & people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID19 and achieve vaccine equity targets," tweets Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest but roads can't be blocked indefinitely
The court asks farmers' unions to file their response on petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from roads and posts the matter for hearing on December 7.
12:01
Haryana vaccinates 2.5 crore people against Covid-19: CM ML Khatter
11:26
Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, government has taken steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines: PM Modi
11:24
PM Modi expresses gratitude to AIIMS Management and Infosys for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and providing facilities like land, electricity and water
11:21
PM Modi lauds corporate sector for contributing to health infrastructure of country
Addressing the country on innauguration of AIIMS Jhajjar, PM Modi said, "India's corporate sector, private sector, social organizations have continuously contributed in strengthening the health services of the country. Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY is also a great example of this."
11:12
PM congrats India on crossing 100-cr Covid vaccinations
ये उपलब्धि भारत की है, भारत के प्रत्येक नागरिक की है।
मैं देश की वैक्सीन मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग कंपनियों, वैक्सीन ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में जुटे कर्मयोगियों, वैक्सीन लगाने में जुटे हेल्थ सेक्टर के प्रोफेशनल्स, सभी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं: PM @narendramodi
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh; pilot injured
Track India's journey to administer historic 100 crore vaccines
Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan