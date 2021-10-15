News Live: Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday

  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 11:30 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
  • 11:30

    Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal tops IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced

  • 11:27
  • 11:12
  • 10:16

    Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday (PTI)

  • 09:19
  • 08:47

    Detention hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow attacker

    A judge in Norway will rule in a custody hearing on Friday for the man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police have said was probably an act of terror.

    Read more

  • 08:07

    Modi remembers former President Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary

  • 07:46

    Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies today

  • 07:43

    Panama searches mass graves for victims of 1989 US invasion

    Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, officials said on Thursday.

    The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega. For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves. (Reuters)

  • 07:42

    Former US President Bill Clinton admitted to a hospital in Irvine California (Reuters)