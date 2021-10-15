News Live: Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday

President of India has empowered LG of Ladakh to exercise powers & discharge functions of the State Govt under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 within the Union territory: Union Home Ministry notified on Thursday
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday (PTI)
#WATCH | "...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled,"says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/PLELLPExdL
Modi remembers former President Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary
मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6
Panama searches mass graves for victims of 1989 US invasion
Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, officials said on Thursday.
The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega. For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves. (Reuters)
Former US President Bill Clinton admitted to a hospital in Irvine California (Reuters)
Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal tops IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced
Detention hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow attacker
A judge in Norway will rule in a custody hearing on Friday for the man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police have said was probably an act of terror.
Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies today
