News Live: Army Chief Naravane visits forward areas of White Knight Corps, assesses situation along LoC
updated: Oct 19 2021, 11:54 ist
11:53
Delhi: HM Amit Shah flags off 'Modi Van' under BJP's 'Seva hi Sangathan'.
'Modi Van' will operate under aegis of Kaushambi Vikash Parishad, which is run by BJP National Secretary Vinod Sonkar. Five 'Modi Vans' will operate in 5 Assembly constituencies across UP's Kaushambi dist. pic.twitter.com/7mVTrnPKJj
Army Chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas of White Knight Corps & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. He was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/PsrheZgnfP
TMC leader Babul Supriyo arrives at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally resign
11:12
163 oxygen plants with generation capacity of 182 MT daily started in different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Completion of remaining 39 plants will be ensured by end of October: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11:11
Two cases of recent civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir to be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon ,as per official sources, reports ANI
10:16
PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow and inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport
PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow & inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The inauguration will be marked by landing of inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo carrying Sri lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist Monks & dignitaries incl 12-member Holy Relic entourage
07:42
#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU
Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits
Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy."
"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. (AFP)
