News Live: Army chief on 2-day visit to Jammu to review security situation

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production
The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. (AFP)
17:18
Bengal youth BJP leader shot dead, party blames TMC
A youth BJP leader of Itahar in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, Mithun Ghosh, was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants just in front of his home in the Rajgram village. The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress anti-socials were behind the murder.
Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban
16:55
Delhi: The second edition of Naval Commanders' Conference of 2021 commenced today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Naval Commanders during the inaugural session and interacted with them on matters pertaining to the national security. pic.twitter.com/h5HLATjsmL
Two 4.7 magnitude earthquakes hit Nepal; no damage reported
Two earthquakes, both measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Nepal on Monday, however there were no reports of any immediate damage, senior officials from the National Seismological Research Centre said. (PTI)
16:38
All matters will be resolved, says Channi after Sidhu flags issues in letter to Sonia Gandhi
All matters will be resolved and the party's agenda implemented, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Monday, a day after the Congress' Punjab unit chief made public his letter to Sonia Gandhi flagging several issues. On Sunday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting with Sidhu. Minister Pargat Singh, considered close to Sidhu, was among those present there. (PTI)
16:24
Lawyer shot dead in Shahjahanpur district court
A lawyer died of a gunshot wound to the head at the Shahjahanpur district court here on Monday afternoon and police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or murder. (PTI)
16:10
Mixing vaccines highly effective against Covid-19: Lancet study
People who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine shot had a lower risk of infection compared to those immunised with both doses of the AstraZeneca preventive, according to a nationwide study in Sweden.
Activists brandish Tibetan flag at Beijing Olympics flame ceremony
15:33
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off Alliance Air flight connecting Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong
13:43
A meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar is underway at Sahyadri Guest House
13:43
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a dig at the govt, saying it promised to make those wearing 'hawai chappals' travel by air but it has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much it has become difficult for the middle class to travel even by road
12:51
Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert for 'heavy rainfall' in the State today
12:49
First death due to dengue reported in Delhi this year; 723 total cases
11:43
Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district
11:43
BJP National President JP Nadda chairs National Office bearers meeting at the party headquarters
11:41
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhawan to attend the second edition of the Indian Navy's Commanders Conference
11:41
Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
11:40
A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces Security forces asked us to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash: Mohit Kumar, CTO, Apastron Pvt Ltd
09:56
The Foreign Ministers of Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and India to hold a virtual meeting today
09:43
Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to formally resign as BJP MP
Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP•I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for•If I have it in me, wil win it again
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Colin Powell, the first black USsecretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from Covid-19 complications, his family said in a statement. (Reuters)
Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban
Union Civil Aviation expands aerial connectivity of North-East with 6 routes
Union Civil Aviation virtually flagged off sixroutes expanding aerial connectivity of North-East India, ANI reported.
The routes on which operations are starting from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata.
Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal
With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal.
Activists brandish Tibetan flag at Beijing Olympics flame ceremony
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off Alliance Air flight connecting Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong
A meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar is underway at Sahyadri Guest House
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a dig at the govt, saying it promised to make those wearing 'hawai chappals' travel by air but it has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much it has become difficult for the middle class to travel even by road
Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert for 'heavy rainfall' in the State today
First death due to dengue reported in Delhi this year; 723 total cases
Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district
BJP National President JP Nadda chairs National Office bearers meeting at the party headquarters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhawan to attend the second edition of the Indian Navy's Commanders Conference
Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces Security forces asked us to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash: Mohit Kumar, CTO, Apastron Pvt Ltd
The Foreign Ministers of Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and India to hold a virtual meeting today
Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to formally resign as BJP MP
At 13,596, India logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly eight months; 166 deaths
India reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 230 days, and 166 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the state's Covid-19 Task Force today.
Fire breaks out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital
A fire broke out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital today. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire, no causality was reported.
Indian Americans protest against terrorism in Kashmir
Indian Americans from South Florida along with their Jewish friends on Sunday held a demonstration against the growing Islamist terrorism in Kashmir.
Organised by the Kashmir Hindu Foundation, the protesters raised slogans like “stop Islamist jihad against minorities in Kashmir" and “fight back Islamist terrorism”.
