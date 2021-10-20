News Live: Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC against bail rejection

Pak PM accused of selling gifts received from other countries' heads
Pakistan's Opposition parties on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of selling gifts he received from other countries' heads, including an expensive watch worth $1 million.
Gifts are routinely exchanged between heads of states or officers holding constitutional positions during a state visit. According to the gift depository (Toshakhana) rules, these gifts remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without paying anything, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
17:50
COAS General MM Naravane commended the retiring officers for their selfless service to the Nation & bid them adieu. These officers will superannuate on 31 Oct 2021 & continue to play a stellar role in Nation building: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/FsfS8nJvNr
Tennis stars urged to get jabs or miss Australian Open
Elite tennis players should get vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk missing the Australian Open in January, Australian officials said Wednesday.
Some players, including men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic, have advocated that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice.
But Australia's health minister Greg Hunt said the rules were straightforward: everyone arriving in the country needed to be double-vaccinated.
17:26
Delhi reports 25 new cases, 37 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours withactive cases 310. (ANI)
17:16
UK fines Facebook £50.5 mn over takeover
Britain's competition watchdog said Wednesday it had fined Facebook more than £50 million for failing to supply information linked to its takeover of Giphy. (AFP)
17:01
Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC against bail rejection
Aryan Khan moves an application in the Bombay High Court against the Special NDPS Court order on his bail rejection, ANI reported.
16:38
Alibaba shares soar after Jack Ma reported on Europe trip
Alibaba shares surged more than six percent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, fuelling investor hopes that the worst of China's regulatory crackdown for the internet giant might be over.
16:23
Priyanka Gandhi detained on her way to Agra to meet family of sanitation worker who died in custody
Lucknow | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained on her way to Agra to meet family of sanitation worker who died in police custody
Prime Minister NarendraModiplants a sapling on the occasion of Abhidhamma Day, at Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar.
16:09
Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin
Russian President VladimirPutinwill not attend next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday but stressed that addressing climate change was one of Russia's top priorities. (AFP)
15:45
BSNL gets licence to operate Inmarsat's Global Xpress satellite comms services in India
Inmarsat on Wednesday said its strategic partner BSNL has secured necessary licences to deliver its Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India, that would enable Indian domestic airlines and international airlines flying over the country to provide high-speed inflight connectivity. (PTI)
15:34
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a Web-Based Project Monitoring Portal (WBPMP) for Military Engineer Services (MES) at South Block today, ANI reported. The portal will enable real-time monitoring of projects from their inception to completion.
15:26
Samaritan worshippers hold a Torah scroll during a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Sukkot, or Feast of Tabernacles, on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern city of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
14:54
Drugs case: Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected
Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a dramatic cruise raid wherein at least eight people were detained and drugs seized.
Russia regrets US absence from Moscow talks on Afghanistan, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow regretted the absence of US officials from international talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban on Wednesday.
The United States said it would not join this round of talks in the Russian capital due to technical reasons but planned to do so the future.
14:26
Police urge Hindu activists to vacate the place after an activist sits down on the road outside Sealdah railway station, during their march towards the Bangladesh High Commission to protest against the alleged attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh, in Kolkata.
14:24
Decision on Air India will give new energy to aviation sector: Modi
With Air India set to be acquired by Tata group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decision on the national carrier will give new energy to the country's aviation sector.
His comments come weeks after Tata group emerged as the winning bidder for Air India paving the way for disinvestment of the loss-making carrier.
In an address after inaugurating the Kushinagar International airport, Modi said the decision on Air India will give new energy to the aviation sector of India.
Tata group has emerged as the winning bidder for Air India, and on October 11, a letter of intent (LoI) was issued to the group.
13:28
Voting underway for Alwar, Dholpur panchayat samiti, zila parishad elections
Polling for the first phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan began at 8 am on Wednesday.
A State Election Commission spokesperson said 10.87 per cent voting was recorded till 10 am. In the first phase, 9,41,490 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in both the districts, the official said, adding that 1,263 polling stations have been set up.
In this phase, 683 candidates are in the fray for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis. Voting for the second phase will be held on October 23 and the third on October 26. Counting will take place on October 29.
13:10
We think you are dragging your feet: SC directs UP government to record witness statements
“We think you are dragging your feet. You please dispel this,” the Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Uttar Pradesh government while hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri matter, and asked it to record statements of remaining witnesses in the case before a judicial magistrate.
We all know that message of Buddhism in Sri Lanka was first carried from India by Emperor Ashoka's son Mahendra & daughter Sanghamitra. It is believed that on this day 'Arhat Mahinda' came back & told his father that Sri Lanka had accepted Buddha's message: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/wdsx97473c
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Dragad area of Shopian during an encounter. Search operation is underway, says J&K Police, according to ANI.
11:58
Trinamool says it is first party to give 40% seats to women in polls, hope Cong's attempt not 'tokenism'
Under the visionary leadership of @MamataOfficial, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics, in this country. We're the first party to give 40% seats to women in LS elections! (1/2)
PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh
09:48
Govt trusts citizens, doesn't look at them with doubt, says PM Modi
Today, the Government in the country trusts the citizens of the country and does not look at them with doubt. This trust has also blocked many avenues of corruption. Therefore, removing layers of verification of documents has created a way to avoid corruption and unnecessary trouble, says PM Modi.
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch said on Wednesday that 27 persons were arrested in connection with anIPL gambling racket. Police have seized Rs 78 lakh and registered as many as 20 cases, CCB said, according to ANI
AP's TDP declares bandh today over vandalism at party office
Andhra Pradesh: TDP calls a statewide bandh today against the vandalism at the party's Central Office in Mangalagiri yesterday. Leaders and workers of TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council), who were protesting in Vijayawada today, have been detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/goG1lGEY1X
Netflix workers plan walkout as fallout over Dave Chappelle continues
Two weeks after the debut of Dave Chappelle’s standup specialThe Closeron Netflix, the streaming giant is still grappling with internal backlash as a group of staffers prepare to stage a virtual walkout Wednesday.
Grenade targets Taliban vehicle in Afghan capital: Officials
A grenade was thrown at a Taliban vehicle in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, wounding two fighters and four nearby school children, government officials said.
IPL gambling racket: 27 arrested, Rs 78 lakh siezed in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch said on Wednesday that 27 persons were arrested in connection with anIPL gambling racket. Police have seized Rs 78 lakh and registered as many as 20 cases, CCB said, according to ANI
PM Modi addresses joint conferance of CVC, CBI
India logs 14,623 new Covid-19 cases, 197 deaths
DH Web Desk,
The active cases have declined to 1,78,098, according to the data updated at 8 am. Credit: AFP Photo
India on Wednesdayreported14,623 new Covid-19 cases and197 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.
Meanwhile, Kerala continues to account for more than half of the nation'sdaily Covid-19 cases with 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths.
Beijing rolls out Covid-19 booster shots ahead of Olympics
Beijing is starting to offer residents booster jabs for Covid-19, local media said Wednesday, as the Chinese capital gears up to host a tightly controlled Winter Olympics in February.
China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people -- more than 78 per cent of the population -- as of mid-September, according to the National Health Commission.
But there are concerns over the efficacy of Chinese vaccines against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Covid was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 and has since swept the globe, but strict border controls have mostly reduced the number of daily cases in China to a trickle.
Fuel on fire! Petrol, diesel rates soar to record high
In no respite to the common man, prices of petrol and diesel rose by around 35 paise on Wesnesday.
Petrol is now Rs 106.19 a litre and diesel Rs 94.92 a litre in the national capital.
Netflix workers plan walkout as fallout over Dave Chappelle continues
Two weeks after the debut of Dave Chappelle’s standup specialThe Closeron Netflix, the streaming giant is still grappling with internal backlash as a group of staffers prepare to stage a virtual walkout Wednesday.
IMF says chief economist Gopinath to leave post in January
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the fund announced Tuesday.
Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games
The Olympic flame arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, state media reported, following a ceremony in Athens overshadowed by protests over China's human rights record.
Google unveils Pixel 6, 6 Pro with Tensor silicon
As promised, Google on Tuesday (October 19) pulled the wraps off the new Pixel 6, 6 Pro during the virtual event streamed from its flagship Google hardware store in New York City.
