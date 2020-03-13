News Live: Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in YES Bank
News Live: Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in YES Bank
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
10:59
Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in YES Bank
Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in YES Bank.Earlier, HDFC Ltd had announced that they would invest Rs 1,000 crore into cash-strapped Yes Bank for an equity stake as per the RBI-mandated reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender.
09:48
Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18
Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted at 6 pm on March 18.
08:59
Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel
Government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre.
18:44
Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering... pic.twitter.com/LSYHDkNzDD
Vistara Airlines has also banned stand up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying tillApril 27. Decision was made after investigation of internal committee of Indigo concluded. A flying ban was imposed on him on Jan 28 this year for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.
ANI
18:16
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NPR
A resolution passed in Delhi Assembly against the implementation of the process of National Population Register (NPR) enumeration.
"I urge Centre to withdraw National Population Register and National Register of Citizens," said CM Kejriwal.
18:04
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
Other investors invited to invest in Yes Bank: Sitharaman
SBI to invest up to 49% of equity. Other investors also being invited. There will be 3 years lock-in period for SBI for up to 26% of their investment. For others, there will be a lock-in period of 3 yrs of 75% of their investment: Nirmala Sitharaman
15:46
Cabinet has approved four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees
14:46
Saurashtra wins its maiden Ranji trophy
13:30
J&K former chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act revoked.
12:37
Union Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees: Reports ANI quoting sources
11:33
JUST IN | Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India till April 30 from March 17, reports PTI.
11:21
Delhi court sentences Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison for murder of Unnao rape victim's father.
10:31
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy passes away. He was ill for sometime. He had served additional police commissioner (west), Bengaluru.Today at 8.15 am, Sri Charan Reddy IPS ADGP CID passed away Mahaveer Jain hospital at Vasantnagar.Reddy played a significant role in restructuring of Bengaluru City Police commissionerate for the first time since it was formed. He was the part of SIT that probed illegal mining.
07:47
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus
07:37
Canadian media: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/O3ZlJRswTy
Indian Embassy in Washington DC: 24/7 Helplines of Indian Embassy/Consulates in USA for queries/clarifications regarding the recent travel advisory issued by the Govt. of India for travel to India. https://t.co/BPLR6d7pDHpic.twitter.com/fCd3uHooOY
