News Live: Bhabanipur set for bypoll today, voting to begin at 7 am
updated: Sep 30 2021, 06:38 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
06:36
Bhabanipur set for bypoll today.Polling to begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm
Bhabanipur constituency will seal the fate of TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to enter the state Assembly before the end of her 6 month period of Chief Ministership.
World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.
"We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall," tournament director Tommy Haas said.
Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the final of the US Open earlier this month, where he missed out on his chance to win a record-breaking 21st major title and a calendar year Grand Slam. (AFP)
06:34
Fadnavis demands concrete assistance to rain-affected farmers
The Maharashtra government must offer "concrete" help to farmers who were affected by rains and floods in the last two days, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday. “There is an urgent need to provide concrete assistance to rain-affected people in the state. There should not be just empty promises," the former chief minister said. (PTI)
