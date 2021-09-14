News Live: Biden to host Modi, other Quad leaders on September 24

PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, theMinistry of External Affairs has informed
07:09
Biden to host 'Quad' leaders Modi, Morrison, Suga on September 24: White House
US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.
Norway's leftwing opposition wins general election
Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer.
PM Narendra Modi will address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, theMinistry of External Affairs has informed
Biden to host 'Quad' leaders Modi, Morrison, Suga on September 24: White House
US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.
Read More
Norway's leftwing opposition wins general election
Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe's largest producer.
Read More
Apple issues fix for flaw linked to Pegasus spyware
Apple released a fix Monday for a weakness that can let the spyware at the heart of the Pegasus scandal infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.
Read More
Scientists decode mystery behind Similipal 'black tiger'
Biologists from Bengaluru on Monday unravelled a genetic secret associated with a small set of Indian tigers that are found in a solitary tiger reserve – Similipal in Odisha.
Read More