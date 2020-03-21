News Live: Bodies of 17 security personnel found in Chhattisgarh

North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea from North Pyongan Province: Yonhap News Agency— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
Bodies of 17 security personnel, who went missing after encounter with Naxals in Sukma, found: Chhattisgarh police
IndiGo says it will operate only 60 percent of its domestic flights on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' is in force.
Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19: AFP
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.