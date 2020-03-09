News Live: CBSE announces new dates for board exams in Delhi
News Live: CBSE announces new dates for board exams in Delhi
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
19:05
CBSE announces new dates for board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi; Class 12 papers to begin from March 31, Class 10 from March 21
18:16
Madhya Pradesh crisis worsens as 17 MLAs shifted shifted to Bengaluru, according to multiple media reports
07:18
North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast, reports The Associated Press quoting South Korea’s military.
07:22
Coronavirus: Holiday for all LKG, UKG, pre-primary schools in Bengaluru due to COVID-19
A holiday has been declared for all pre-primary, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru South, North and Rural (education districts) from Monday until further orders due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus state department of public instructions has issued a late-night circular which applies to the LKG, UKG and preprimary sections in all schools, including private, aided and unaided schools to close down on Monday.
Asian shares slide as coronavirus panic grips, oil prices plunge over 20%
Asian shares sank on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price.
The world's top oil exporter plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that caused prices to slump by around two thirds. Brent crude futures slid $9.62 to $35.65 a barrel in chaotic trade, while U.S. crude shed $8.91 to $32.37.
Read the full report here
Read the full report here
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.