News Live: Centre will provide all support to help Kerala flood-affected, says Shah
updated: Oct 17 2021, 12:45 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
12:44
Germany's top soccer league Bundesliga taps Indian football market
Germany's top soccer league, Bundesliga, is seeking to tap the Indian football market by encouraging clubs from the competition to have presence like some of them have in China, while actively engaging with fans here, according to a top official.
Bundesliga International, a full subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, responsible for driving internationalisation of the Bundesliga, is working with its broadcast partner Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) for engaging with fans on the ground, while looking to bring some of the top German clubs to play against Indian clubs from ISL (Indian Super League) team or I League.
"Football really has a big part to play in India. You've got cricket, number one for sure. You've got kabaddi, which is doing an incredible job but football is the third biggest sport behind that and growing rapidly and it's so easy to play and so accessible," Bundesliga International Chief Executive Officer Robert Klein told PTI when asked about the potential of the India football market. (PTI)
12:12
People in Manipur's Imphal West district will get a chance to win a TV, mobile phone or blankets if they take COVID-19 vaccine dose at mega vaccination camps which will be held at three centres on October 24, October 31 and November 7, officials said
TMC MLA threatens to chop off wrists of land-sharks trying to grab playground
Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, however, later apologised for the comment. The former state sports minister claimed that some people owing allegiance to his party were trying to construct an apartment complex on Meghnad Math in Belgharia area.
Centre will provide all support to help Kerala flood-affected, says Amit Shah
We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety.
India Meteorological Department issues Yellow alert for heavy rain in eleven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/oq8jswaD7t
Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition
Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges.
The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government's negotiating team. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government would not attend the talks set to begin on Sunday.
The Venezuelan government in September named Saab - who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel - as a member of its negotiating team in talks with the opposition in Mexico, where the two sides are looking to solve their political crisis. (Reuters)
07:47
US Justice Department confirms extradition of Colombian businessman Alex Saab (AFP)
07:45
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Re 0.35 (at Rs 105.84/litre) and Re 0.35 (at Rs 94.57/litre) respectively in Delhi today
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77/litre (up by Re 0.34) and diesel costs Rs 102.52/litre (up by Re 0.37) today pic.twitter.com/cNqotF9rqA
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department.
Congress slams 'incompetent' NDA for failing to anticipate post-lockdown power consumption rise
Russian crew back on Earth after filming first movie in space: Roscosmos (AFP)
New Japan PM sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine that honours the war dead but is seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism.
Fumio Kishida sent the "masakaki" tree offering under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn, a spokeswoman for the shrine told AFP.
Two of Kishida's ministers also offered sacred trees. (AFP)
India reports 14,146 new Covid-19 cases, 144 deaths
The total cases have touched 3,40,67,719, while the cumultive deaths have reached 4,52,124.
Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space
A Russian actress and director were set to return to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days in the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR
