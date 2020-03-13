News Live: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes 1st Premier League player to be tested positive for coronavirus

Canadian media: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau\u2019s wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/O3ZlJRswTy— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus
Disney to shut Florida and Paris theme parks, cruise line over coronavirus, reports AFP.
