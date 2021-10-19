News Live: Congress to give 40% tickets to women candidates in UP polls

Man in UP's Greater Noida arrested for abducting on-duty traffic policeman who had stopped him to check car documents. The accused asked the cop to get inside the car to see the papers but forcibly took him on a 10-km drive before dumping him near a police post, officials said
14:28
Zomato apologises to a person who alleged that he was denied refund by its customer care agent for not knowing Hindi and announced termination of the services of the employee concerned
14:28
Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested one Praveen Singh for operating Jai Maa Laxmi Co-operative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd which allegedly cheated 200 people on the pretext of investing in different schemes to earn high profits
13:42
A 22-year-old woman stabbed to death by a man, who is suspected to be her jilted lover, in Bindapur area of Dwarka district, in Delhi
13:42
Last night, a virtual meeting was held b/w US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Yair Lapid
13:41
The Congress party has decided that it will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in the state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
12:33
The accused had fraudulently obtained cheque book, it has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder’s US based phone number was procured by the fraudsters: DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra#Delhi
After meeting LS Speaker OM Birla, Babul Supriyo speaks to media stating, "My heart is heavy as I had began my political career through BJP. I thank PM, party chief and Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly.I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep seat for myself."
11:53
Delhi: HM Amit Shah flags off 'Modi Van' under BJP's 'Seva hi Sangathan'.
'Modi Van' will operate under aegis of Kaushambi Vikash Parishad, which is run by BJP National Secretary Vinod Sonkar. Five 'Modi Vans' will operate in 5 Assembly constituencies across UP's Kaushambi dist. pic.twitter.com/7mVTrnPKJj
Army Chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas of White Knight Corps & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. He was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/PsrheZgnfP
TMC leader Babul Supriyo arrives at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally resign
11:12
163 oxygen plants with generation capacity of 182 MT daily started in different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Completion of remaining 39 plants will be ensured by end of October: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11:11
Two cases of recent civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir to be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon ,as per official sources, reports ANI
10:16
PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow and inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport
PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow & inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The inauguration will be marked by landing of inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo carrying Sri lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist Monks & dignitaries incl 12-member Holy Relic entourage
07:42
#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU
Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits
Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy."
"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs, experts of global oil and gas sector on Wednesday via video conferencing. This is 6th such annual interaction which began in 2016, PMO said
Man in UP's Greater Noida arrested for abducting on-duty traffic policeman who had stopped him to check car documents. The accused asked the cop to get inside the car to see the papers but forcibly took him on a 10-km drive before dumping him near a police post, officials said
Zomato apologises to a person who alleged that he was denied refund by its customer care agent for not knowing Hindi and announced termination of the services of the employee concerned
Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested one Praveen Singh for operating Jai Maa Laxmi Co-operative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd which allegedly cheated 200 people on the pretext of investing in different schemes to earn high profits
A 22-year-old woman stabbed to death by a man, who is suspected to be her jilted lover, in Bindapur area of Dwarka district, in Delhi
Last night, a virtual meeting was held b/w US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Yair Lapid
The Congress party has decided that it will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in the state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
After meeting LS Speaker OM Birla, Babul Supriyo speaks to media stating, "My heart is heavy as I had began my political career through BJP. I thank PM, party chief and Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly.I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep seat for myself."
TMC leader Babul Supriyo arrives at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formally resign
163 oxygen plants with generation capacity of 182 MT daily started in different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Completion of remaining 39 plants will be ensured by end of October: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Two cases of recent civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir to be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon ,as per official sources, reports ANI
PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow and inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport
PM Modi will visit UP tomorrow & inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The inauguration will be marked by landing of inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo carrying Sri lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist Monks & dignitaries incl 12-member Holy Relic entourage
Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits
Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy."
"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. (AFP)