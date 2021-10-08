News Live: Court rejects Aryan Khan's bail plea in cruise drugs seizure case
News Live: Court rejects Aryan Khan's bail plea in cruise drugs seizure case
updated: Oct 08 2021, 17:23 ist
17:23
Drugs seizure case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea denied
A Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast.
Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks by telephone on Friday, their first since Kishida took over as Japan's leader this month, Kyodo News reported.
Unvaccinated Delhi govt employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16: DDMA
Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday.
All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab, the order stated.
The employees "who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions /educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine," it said. (PTI)
14:29
Ministry of Health is going to issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK, sources told ANI.
13:59
Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of slain farmers in Bahraich, demands MoS Ajay Mishra’s resignation
13:33
Select NBFCs to now have internal ombudsman on lines of banks: Das
With the objective of upping customer experience, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced an internal ombudsman scheme (IOS) to redress grievances at select non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
The IOS will be on the lines of a similar system adopted at banks and will redress grievances related to deficiencies in service, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, announcing the new measure in the statement on regulatory policies along with the bi-monthly review of the monetary policy. (PTI)
13:01
CM Bommai meets Union Health Minister
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and State health minister DrK Sudhakar met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss issues related to Covid-19 vaccination in the state.
12:11
PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals
Czechs begin voting Friday in a parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire, has a good chance of keeping his job despite a new scandal over his financial dealings.
Two days of balloting are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament, the main legislative body in the eastern European country that's a member of the European Union and NATO.
Euroskeptic Babis, 67, has had a turbulent term featuring numerous scandals. (AFP)
12:08
Jammu andKashmir People'sForum today staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan over the killings of two teachers by terrorists in Srinagar, yesterday
11:30
Congress announces Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi as their candidate for Lok Sabha bye-election to Dadra and Nagar Haveli
As Indian Air Force enters 90th year, the men and women in blue, who serve the nation today, are proud custodians of a legacy of valour, sacrifice and pioneering spirit,IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on 89th Air Force Day. "Their achievements haven't come without cost. In particular, I salute the former chiefs for their visionary leadership as challenges continue to rise so does our strength and resolve to ensure the best possible application of air power," he added.
10:45
Jake Gyllenhaal to headline Sam Hargrave's superhero movie 'Prophet'
Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is teaming up with "Extraction" director Sam Hargrave for superhero movie "Prophet".
Based on writer Rob Liefeld’s Image comic book series, the project comes from Studio8. It will be directed by Hargrave from a script adapted by Marc Guggenheim, reported Deadline.
Gyllenhaal will play John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments that gave him superhuman strength.
The movie will see Prophet volunteering for a German experiment near the end of World War II in order to feed his family. (PTI)
10:31
Markets extend gains as RBI leaves rates unchanged
India'smarkets extended gains on Friday after the central bank kept key interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,906 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 60,038.29 in early trade.
The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex have gained nearly 10% since the central bank's policy meeting in August, scaling record highs on easing concerns about a third wave due to rapid vaccinations.
The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 6.28% after the decision, while the rupee slipped to 75.15 against the dollar. (Reuters)
09:46
Sensex rises 187 points, currently trading at 59,864; Nifty at 17,867
09:24
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane attend the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/Go1aLPhukg
President Kovind wishes Indian Air Force on Air Force Day
Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence
US, China must manage 'intense competition', top Biden adviser says
USnational security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday his talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday avoided the acrimony of a meeting in March and that more were needed to avert conflict between the two countries.
The closed-door meeting at an airport hotel in Zurich, which Sullivan said lasted about six hours, was the first face-to-face meeting with Yang since their exchanges in Alaska, potentially marking a less confrontational phase between the superpowers. (Reuters)
08:37
A fire broke out at fabric godown in Harkesh Nagar, Okhla Phase 2 in Delhi at around 3.45 am today. No casualty has been reported so far; 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.
08:00
Fully vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from Monday need not quarantine
The British Government has finally relented and agreed to exempt travellers inoculated with two doses of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine in India from mandatory quarantine on arrival to the United Kingdom.
Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP
Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation awarded on Air Force Day
This Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to 3 units including the 47 Squadron for operations along Pakistan border, post-Feb 26, 2019, Balakot Air Strikes andin Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude ops, the Indian Air Force has said.The 116 Helicopter Unit equipped with ALH Rudra armed choppers has been awarded Chief of Air Staff citation for ops at Pakistan border against slow-moving aircraft post-Balakot airstrikes andfor being deployed at forward airbase along northern borders post-Galwan clash.
06:35
Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery complex.
"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk told the company's annual meeting, held in the Texas car factory. (Reuters)
06:33
France claw back to beat Belgium in five-goal Nations League thriller
World champions France recovered from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday with a last-minute strike from Theo Hernandez securing a place in Sunday's showpiece match against Spain.
Aryan Khan was invited to cruise ship as 'VVIP guest' to 'add glamour', says his lawyer
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was invited to the Goa-bound cruise ship from where drugs were allegedly seized to "add glamour", and he had no connection with its organisers, his lawyer told a court here on Thursday.
SC to hear matters in physical presence of lawyers on Wednesdays, Thursdays from October 20
In a step towards resumption of physical hearings, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that from October 20, all the matters listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays would be heard in physical presence of lawyers and litigants in courtrooms only.
Cyclone fear grips Odisha after IMD forecast of low pressure in north Andaman Sea
October is a cruel month for Odisha and its people are gripped with the fear of yet another possible cyclone during the period as the IMD Thursday forecast that a low-pressure is likely to brew in north Andaman Sea.
Second bidder Ajay Singh bidded Rs 15,100 crore
Witnesses report explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan after a Friday prayer service leaves several casualties - AP
India Inc welcomes RBI's decision to keep interest rates on hold
The RBI's decision to keep interest rates unchanged while continuing its accommodative stance is a prudent step in view of the uneven path of recovery momentum, India Inc said on Friday.
The central bank expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low on Friday but signalled the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures on economic recovery taking roots. - PTI.
Congress announces 20 star campaigners for all bye-elections to Lok Sabha & Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh to be held on 30th Oct
