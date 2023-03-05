News Live: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs

Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster
Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster, reinforcing commitment towards AatmaNirbharta: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/0i5ED0v8Ff
The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship.
The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship. BrahMos Aerospace is continuously working on increasing indigenous content in the missile: Indian navy officials pic.twitter.com/6lh15V1WA9
PTI workers gather at Imran Khan's Islamabad residence after the arrival of police there. Police say no plan to arrest the former prime minister, media reported.
14:05
Ex-Army man kills wife in Rajathan’s Jhunjhunu
An ex-serviceman in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district allegedly beat his wife to death following a quarrel, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Vijendra Jat, is absconding, they said.
On Saturday night, Vijendra thrashed his wife Saroj Devi (42) with a stick when she was in the kitchen, SHO Kotwali Surendra Singh said
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.
13:43
Police have arrived at former PM Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park, Islamabad to arrest him in the Toshakhana case
13:32
American Airlines bans Indian student for urinating on passenger
American Airlines has banned the Indian passenger, who had allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger while being drunk on a New York-New Delhi flight.
The accused, identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, a student at a US university, has been banned by the airline.
The airline said in a statement that it will not allow the passenger on board in the future.
The statement further said that the American Airlines flight AA292 from John F Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9.50 p.m. on Saturday.
12:57
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Maths question paper leak: Mumbai Police Crime Branch has detained one suspect in the case, further investigation is under way
12:11
Man arrested for stalking university students in Goa
A man has been arrested for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks and stalking girl students of Goa university, police said.
The accused is identified as Viraj Chari, who runs a stationery store in Colvale, the police said.
According to North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, Goa police had done an outreach programme for women's safety in Goa university, during which authorities and girl students complained about the many incidents, wherein the accused person was involved.
11:42
Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA arrests another accused in B'luru
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on his head in connection with the murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.
According to information, the arrest was made Saturday night in Bengaluru. The accused was identified as Taufil. The agency has not commented on the matter as of now.
Nettaru was allegedly killed by the members of the now banned PFI.
In January, the NIA charge-sheeted 20 accused in the matter before a Special NIA court in Bengaluru.
11:11
Delhi LG VK Saxena today hosted envoys of G20 Nations & others at 'Asita East' on Yamuna Banks. The visitors went for a walk & bird watching in this riverine ecosystem developed by DDA. pic.twitter.com/mH9GrtEgkP
Rajnath Singh to address Naval Commanders' Conference 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders' Conference 2023 onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The conference is scheduled to commence on 6th March: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/uCEkEZAVo9
Governor RN Ravi urged North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure
Governor RN Ravi urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the State government is committed to provide them security: Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/xkaFWMmUfZ
Secretary (West), MEA today called the Swiss Ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs
State Govt employees including the Anganwadi employees held a protest in Kolkata
Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the process of the NEET PG Examination during his visit to a NEET PG Centre in Patiala
Massive fire breaks out in chemical factory in Gujarat 's Vadodara
Delhi LG VK Saxena along with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant visits 'Asita East Project' for revival and rejuvenation of Yamuna flood plains
Wall of under construction structure collapses in Mumbai; 8 injured
8 people were injured after a part of wall of a under construction structure (G+1) collapsed in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, No casualties, saysBMC.
NIA attaches UAPA sanctioned terrorist Bashir Ahmad’s property in Kupwara