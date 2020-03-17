News Live: Delhi court dismisses Nirbhaya case death row convict Mukesh's plea against death penalty
News Live: Delhi court dismisses Nirbhaya case death row convict Mukesh's plea against death penalty
XShare via
Share permalink
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
17:28
Delhi court dismisses convict Mukesh's plea seeking quashing of death penalty
16:24
There is no plan immediately rebrand Yes Bank. The brand is very strong: Prashant Kumar
16:09
SBI allocated 605 crore shares. To invest Rs 6,050 crore in coming days: SBI chairman
16:08
In last three days, we had more inflows than outflows: Kumar
16:07
Only one third of our customers, who could have withdrawn, have withdrawn up to Rs 50,000 in moratorium: Kumar
16:04
If you see the results, the entire stress book was taken into account: Prashant Kumar
16:03
All of ATMs and branches have adequate cash. There is no issue on liquidity side, there is no need for external liquidity support: Kumar
16:02
This has happened for first time that 8 banks came together for the cause. If not, it would have had a contagion for entire financial system: Kumar
15:59
If you see the results, the entire stress book was taken into account: Prashant Kumar
13:03
Gujarat Railway platform ticket rate hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 50
Railway platform ticket rate in Gujarat has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50. The step has been taken to restrict the number of people at stations in view of coronavirus threat. The hike will be effective at the following stations - Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Palanpur, Bhuj, Mahesana, Viramgam, Maninagar, Samakhyali, Patan, Unjha, Sidhpur and Sabarmati.
11:39
Mukesh Singh was not at the crime spot during the time of incident, says his lawyer
ML Sharma, a lawyer of one of the death row convicts Mukesh, approaches a Delhi court andclaims that he (Mukesh) was arrested from Rajasthan onDecember 17.He (Mukesh)was not there at the crime spot at the time of the incident. He has also alleged torture at Tihar Jail.
10:54
JUST IN | Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in Navy
06:54
Anil Ambani, Subhash Chandra summoned by ED in Yes Bank money laundering case
The ED has summoned top corporate honchos, including Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut, to appear before it for questioning this week in connection with its money laundering probe against
Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.
DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan, recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case and later released on bail, has also been called for questioning, apart from Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani who has been asked to depose on March 19 at the agency office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, they said. (PTI)
06:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Bangladesh today via video conferencing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zsVkw6Zodw
Delhi court dismisses convict Mukesh's plea seeking quashing of death penalty
There is no plan immediately rebrand Yes Bank. The brand is very strong: Prashant Kumar
SBI allocated 605 crore shares. To invest Rs 6,050 crore in coming days: SBI chairman
In last three days, we had more inflows than outflows: Kumar
Only one third of our customers, who could have withdrawn, have withdrawn up to Rs 50,000 in moratorium: Kumar
If you see the results, the entire stress book was taken into account: Prashant Kumar
All of ATMs and branches have adequate cash. There is no issue on liquidity side, there is no need for external liquidity support: Kumar
This has happened for first time that 8 banks came together for the cause. If not, it would have had a contagion for entire financial system: Kumar
If you see the results, the entire stress book was taken into account: Prashant Kumar
Gujarat Railway platform ticket rate hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 50
Railway platform ticket rate in Gujarat has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50. The step has been taken to restrict the number of people at stations in view of coronavirus threat. The hike will be effective at the following stations - Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Palanpur, Bhuj, Mahesana, Viramgam, Maninagar, Samakhyali, Patan, Unjha, Sidhpur and Sabarmati.
Mukesh Singh was not at the crime spot during the time of incident, says his lawyer
ML Sharma, a lawyer of one of the death row convicts Mukesh, approaches a Delhi court andclaims that he (Mukesh) was arrested from Rajasthan onDecember 17.He (Mukesh)was not there at the crime spot at the time of the incident. He has also alleged torture at Tihar Jail.
JUST IN | Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in Navy
Anil Ambani, Subhash Chandra summoned by ED in Yes Bank money laundering case
The ED has summoned top corporate honchos, including Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut, to appear before it for questioning this week in connection with its money laundering probe against
Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.
DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan, recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case and later released on bail, has also been called for questioning, apart from Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani who has been asked to depose on March 19 at the agency office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, they said. (PTI)
Supreme Court to deliver its judgment today on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.