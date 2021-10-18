News Live: Delhi reports first death due to Dengue; 723 cases reported

Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
11:40
A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces Security forces asked us to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash: Mohit Kumar, CTO, Apastron Pvt Ltd
09:56
The Foreign Ministers of Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and India to hold a virtual meeting today
09:43
Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to formally resign as BJP MP
Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP•I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for•If I have it in me, wil win it again
Amid fear of a possiblethird wave sweeping India, leading Covid-19 experts now believe that another resurgence of the virus is unlikely due to a high seroprevalence rate, brisk vaccination and dominance of the Delta variant which devastated the country during the second wave.
Gangotri in Uttarkashi district receives rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert for 'heavy rainfall' in the State today
First death due to dengue reported in Delhi this year; 723 total cases
Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district
BJP National President JP Nadda chairs National Office bearers meeting at the party headquarters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhawan to attend the second edition of the Indian Navy's Commanders Conference
Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident
At 13,596, India logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly eight months; 166 deaths
India reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 230 days, and 166 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the state's Covid-19 Task Force today.
Fire breaks out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital
A fire broke out in the Emergency ward of LNJP Hospital today. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire, no causality was reported.
Indian Americans protest against terrorism in Kashmir
Indian Americans from South Florida along with their Jewish friends on Sunday held a demonstration against the growing Islamist terrorism in Kashmir.
Organised by the Kashmir Hindu Foundation, the protesters raised slogans like “stop Islamist jihad against minorities in Kashmir" and “fight back Islamist terrorism”.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested in alleged casteist remarks case, released on bail: Haryana police
The Haryana Police on Sunday said that cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released on bail in an alleged casteist remarks case in compliance with a high court order.
Singh was accused of making casteist remarks against another cricketer during an Instagram chat last year.
Third Covid-19 wave unlikely: Experts
Amid fear of a possiblethird wave sweeping India, leading Covid-19 experts now believe that another resurgence of the virus is unlikely due to a high seroprevalence rate, brisk vaccination and dominance of the Delta variant which devastated the country during the second wave.
