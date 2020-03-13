News Live: Disney to shut Florida, Paris theme parks, cruise line over coronavirus
Track Deccan Herald's live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
07:02
Indian Embassy in Washington DC: 24/7 Helplines of Indian Embassy/Consulates in USA for queries/clarifications regarding the recent travel advisory issued by the Govt. of India for travel to India. https://t.co/BPLR6d7pDHpic.twitter.com/fCd3uHooOY
Disney to shut Florida and Paris theme parks, cruise line over coronavirus, reports AFP.
Good morning readers and welcome to our news live for breaking news across the globe. Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.