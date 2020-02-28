News Live: Dow plunges 1,191 points on coronavirus fears, records biggest one-day point decline in history

Three children killed, one injured after a wall of their house collapsed in the Mangar Basti area in Habeebnagar police station limits last night inHyderabad.
Dow plunges 1,191 points on coronavirus fears, records biggest one-day point decline in history.
Historian Sha Shettar died on Friday at the age of 85. More details awaited.
South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000: AFP
