News Live: Dream11 app faces police case in Karnataka after introduction of gaming ban
updated: Oct 10 2021, 07:47 ist
07:46
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores
California has become the first state to say large department stores must display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways, a win for LGBT advocates who say the pink and blue hues of traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes.
The new law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at department stores. Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender neutral section to display “a reasonable selection" of items "regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.” (AP)
07:21
JUST IN | An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology
06:46
Bengaluru apartment complex makes rooftop solar statement
An apartment complex in Bengaluru is having its moment in the sun as it showed the way in adopting green energy in a major way.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur calls for women's IPL
India's Twenty20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur called for a women's Indian Premier League (IPL) competition after India lost a close Twenty20 International contest to Australia at the Carrara Oval on Saturday.
Dream11 app faces police case in Karnataka after introduction of gaming ban
Dream11, one of India's most popular gaming apps backed by Tiger Global, is facing a police case in Karnataka for alleged violation of a new law that prohibits online gaming.
